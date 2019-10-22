Bite Size: Tsurutontan launches happy hour

Udon specialist Tsurutontan has extended its hours to remain open between lunch and dinner — the perfect time for happy hour, with discounts on drinks and up to 50% off on 24 full-size udon bowls. Read more

Udon specialist Tsurutontan has extended its hours to remain open between lunch and dinner, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. daily, the perfect time for happy hour, with discounts on drinks and up to 50% off on 24 full-size udon bowls.

Sorry, popular uni creme udon (regularly priced at $25) is still $20, but tan tan udon is $11 (regularly $21) and nabeyaki udon with shrimp tempura, chicken, egg and enoki mushrooms in a clay pot is $12 (regularly $21).

There are also new happy hour pupu such as fried hamachi kama ($13) and uni sashimi (five pieces for $18), and reduced prices on pupu such as asari (Manila) garlic-butter clams ($7) and agedashi tofu ($5).

Also new are a trio of $9.95 kamaaina lunch specials of udon sets. Choose from hot or cold tanuki udon, curry udon or cream udon paired with your choice of takikomi rice (mixed rice bowl with meat and vegetables), soboro don (ground chicken rice bowl) or the donburi of the week, which ranges from shrimp tempura don to a maguro rice bowl.

Tsurutontan is in the Royal Hawaiian Center, third floor. Call 888-8559.