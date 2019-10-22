comscore On Tap in Hawaii: Maui Brewing goes nuts for coconuts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | On Tap in Hawaii

On Tap in Hawaii: Maui Brewing goes nuts for coconuts

  By Tim Golden, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 6:10 p.m.

The mighty coconut is a staple food in Polynesia and a local favorite used in dozens of dishes. It is also one of the most popular ingredients used in beers today. Read more

