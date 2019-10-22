Cravings: Halekulani Bakery & Restaurant, Kauai Poke Fest

All the latest food news you can use, courtesy Crave. Read more

HALEKULANI OPENS NEW BAKERY IN WAIKIKI

The new Halekulani Bakery & Restaurant opens Friday across the street from the storied Halekulani resort.

The new bakery’s pastries were introduced in four recent pop-up events, but breakfast and lunch/dinner menus also deserve attention.

The first food and beverage outlet to be linked with the brand of the Halekulani, the bakery will be located in the nearby Halepuna Waikiki, opening the same day. The remodeled Halepuna is a sister boutique hotel across Kalia Road that was formerly the Waikiki Parc.

The bakery features an extensive range of artisan breads, pastries, cakes — including the Halekulani’s signature coconut cake — and gelatos, in addition to some savories, like Lau Lau Quiche Cobbler. It will be operated by Mark Freischmidt, the resort’s executive pastry chef, and head baker Tatsuhiro Kaneshiro, formerly of the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo.

A chocolate-viewing kitchen will provide a view of bonbons and other delicacies being made. Prices range from $4 to $65 for custom cakes; hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily.

The all-day restaurant with indoor and lanai seating will focus on light cuisine and local ingredients. Menus also offer “something sweet” from the bakery and list the farms on Oahu, Molokai and the Big Island from which ingredients are sourced.

A breakfast buffet ($34 for adults/kids, $17) will be available from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m., featuring omelet, pancake and waffle stations, and Japanese foods. Lunch and dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., include “fresh bites” (such as scallop crudo, $20), soups (salmon chowder, $12) and sandwiches (Kona lobster roll, $25; artichoke tartine, $15).

The new eatery is at 2233 Helumoa Road. Call 921-7272.

— Pat Gee, Star-Advertiser

KAUAI HOSTS POKE FESTIVAL

What makes good poke? Ask chef Sam Choy, widely recognized as Hawaii’s foremost authority. He’s authored several books on the subject, including “Sam Choy’s Poke: Hawaii’s Soul Food” (1999) and the Honolulu Star-Adver­tiser-sponsored “Poke: Hawai‘i’s Food” (2015). One of his latest ventures is a new Kauai restaurant, Holoholo Grill, poolside at Koloa Landing Resort, Poipu.

Taste for yourself when Choy presides over the inaugural Kauai Poke Fest with Sam Choy & Friends, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 at the resort.

A poke demonstration by Choy is a prime attraction, along with competitions for amateurs and professionals.

“Poke is truly a Hawaiian food that brings us together and something we should all be very proud of,” Choy said. “Here on the Hawaiian islands, food connects us to the people around us, it teaches us about our roots and allows us to share our culture and cuisine.”

Celebrity judges for the competitions include Kauai-reared pro surfer Sebastian Zietz, 2012 Vans Triple Crown champ; and Honolulu’s Mel Tanioka of Tanioka’s Seafoods & Catering.

“Flavors of Kauai” vendors include Kauai Poke Co., Shaka Burgers, Uncle Bobby’s — known for its elevated Mexican street food (think carne asada french fries) — and The Fresh Shave (organic, all-natural shave ice). There will also be a local farmer’s market and live entertainment.

A portion of the proceeds benefits Kauai’s Habitat for Humanity.

Festival tickets, $65 at the door, include poke and food vendor samplings; kids 10 and under are free. Stay at Koloa Landing and receive two free tickets. Info: kauaipokefest.com.

— Elizabeth Kieszkowski, Star-Advertiser