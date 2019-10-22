Local Moco: Classic recipes fill new cookbook

More than 250 recipes are offered in an extensive new compilation: “A Taste of Aloha Favorites: A Collection of Recipes from The Junior League of Honolulu.” Read more

Starting in 1983 and over the course of some 20 years, the Junior League of Honolulu published three classic cookbooks that covered the gamut of isle cooking, from favorites such as lumpia, Portuguese bean soup and pipikaula to bechamel sauce, chicken curry crepes and Michel’s Grand Marnier Souffle.

Starting today, more than 250 of those recipes are offered in an extensive new compilation, “A Taste of Aloha Favorites: A Collection of Recipes from The Junior League of Honolulu” (Mutual Publishing Co., $25).

The book includes recipe sections on the usual appetizer, entree, soup, vegetable and dessert dishes; as well as chapters on eggs, rice and pasta; sauces and condiments; and one devoted to Hawaiian food. In addition, there’s a chapter that discusses Hawaiian fish and seafood.

The Junior League, an organization of women, dedicates proceeds from cookbook sales toward its programs to benefit the community.

The book, released in partnership with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, is available for pickup or mail order from Mutual Publishing. For details, see the coupon on Page 22.

Here, we share a couple recipes from the book, a quick ong choy stir-fry and a satisfying Spanish rice.

STIR-FRIED ONG CHOW WITH MISO

By the Junior League of Honolulu

2 pounds fresh ong choy

2 tablespoons shoyu

1 tablespoon miso

2 teaspoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons sliced almonds

1 tablespoon peanut oil

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

Wash ong choy, trim ends and cut into 2-inch pieces. Set aside.

Combine shoyu, miso and vinegar until smooth. Set aside.

Heat wok over high. Add almonds and stir-fry quickly until fragrant and toasted, about 45 seconds. Remove almonds and set aside.

Add peanut and sesame oils to wok and heat. Add ong choy and ginger and stir-fry until greens are tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Sprinkle with shoyu mixture and heat through, allowing sauce to reduce and thicken.

Place in serving bowl. Sprinkle with almonds and serve. Serves 6.

PANIOLO SPANISH RICE

By the Junior League of Honolulu

1/4 cup water

1 cup onion, chopped

3/4 cup green bell pepper, chopped

1 cup uncooked rice

3-1/2 cups stewed tomatoes, drained and coarsely chopped

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 small bay leaf

1 teaspoon cumin

1 (4-ounce) can mild chili peppers, diced

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine all ingredients except cheese and pour into 2-quart casserole.

Cover and bake 1 hour and 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

During last 10 minutes, remove cover and sprinkle with cheese. Serves 8 to 10.

Nutritional information unavailable.