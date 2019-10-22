Quickbites: Dunkin’, Slow Food O’ahu, Mahaloha Burger, Crazy Shirts, more

More food news you can use, courtesy Crave. Read more

WISH UPON A DOUGHNUT

Have a doughnut and help make a dream come true for a sick child.

Hawaii’s five Dunkin’ stores are selling glazed doughnuts capped with the Make-A-Wish Hawaii emblem in sugar paper, with all proceeds going to the charity. The doughnuts sell for $2 and will be available through Dec. 15. The campaign has a goal of raising $10,000.

Customers may also make cash donations in the shops.

Make-A-Wish grants requests from children fighting critical illnesses.

READ, DIGEST, DISCUSS

Discuss Jonathan Kauffman’s book on foods that came out of the counterculture revolution of the 1960s and ’70s, at Slow Food O‘ahu’s book club and potluck, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Da Shop: Books & Curiosities.

To be discussed is “Hippie Food: How Back-to-the-Landers, Longhairs, and Revolutionaries Changed the Way We Eat” (2018, William Morrow).

Da Shop is at 3565 Harding Ave. in Kaimuki.

BOOZE JOINS BURGERS

Beer and wine have come to the Royal Hawaiian Center’s food court, debuting at Mahaloha Burger.

Draft beer from Kona Brewing Co. and select wines will be poured alongside some new Mahaloha items, including the plant-based Beyond Burger, garlic butter shrimp burger and cheeseburger sliders.

Call Helumoa Hale Guest Services, 922-2299.

GET YOUR GRINDS ON FRIGHT NIGHT

Washington Middle School’s Haunted House event, 2:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, includes a Goodies & Grinds Farmer’s Market. Enjoy KC Waffle Dogs, shave ice and more before entering the free haunted house — or perhaps after, if you fear getting queasy.

The school is at 1633 S. King St.

DISPLAY LOVE FOR MAC NUTS ON T-SHIRT

Crazy Shirts has paired up with the macadamia nut candy brands Hawaiian Host and Mauna Loa to produce five T-shirt designs featuring the brands’ iconic logos.

The shirts come in men’s and women’s sizes, in basic cotton, as well as in specialty dyes, including Kona coffee and coconut.

Find them at retail locations and online at crazyshirts. com.

MEET THE WINEMAKER

Tadeo Borchardt, among winemakers to be featured at the Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival this week, makes a stop on his way out of town, hosting a tasting of his wines at Vino Italian Tapas & Wine Bar at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Borchardt will present his wines from Neyers Vineyards and his own label, Camino Wines.

Wines include the 2017 Neyers Zinfandel “Vista Luna,” 2014 Camino Cabernet Sauvig­non “Montecillo Vineyard,” 2018 Neyers Char­don­nay “304” and 2016 Camino Chardonnay “Soberanes Vineyard.”

Cost is $36; call 524-8466 or email ataketa@dkrestaurants.com.

Quickbites is a weekly listing of dining events. Email items to crave@staradvertiser.com.