Bankoh opens first branch kiosk at Kahala Mall
Hawaii News

Bankoh opens first branch kiosk at Kahala Mall

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:16 a.m.

Bank of Hawaii celebrated the opening of its first branch kiosk in Kahala Mall with a traditional blessing Monday. The four-teller branch, the first of its kind for the bank, is between Longs Drugs and Macy’s. Read more

Mililani High School’s Fred Murphy honored as Principal of the Year

