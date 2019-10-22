comscore Captain of grounded vessel off Waikiki left bridge unattended, lawsuit says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Captain of grounded vessel off Waikiki left bridge unattended, lawsuit says

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:54 p.m.

The federal government says the captain of the Pacific Paradise had the engine turned off, then went below deck, leaving the bridge unattended, several hours before the 79-foot commercial fishing vessel ran aground in shallow waters off Kaimana Beach. Read more

