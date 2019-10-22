comscore Kokua Line: Agency checks death index to deter misuse of disability parking passes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Agency checks death index to deter misuse of disability parking passes

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:49 p.m.

Question: Do they ever try to find out when someone dies and cancel their handicap parking pass? Read more

Previous Story
Key ICBM shoot-down test in limbo

Scroll Up