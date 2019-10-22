comscore Hackathon taps local talent to boost state services | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Tech View

Hackathon taps local talent to boost state services

  • By Ryan Ozawa Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.

A mix of participants — inclusive of everyone from software developers to designers to business people and entrepreneurs — comes together to solve a problem, building diverse solutions and pitching them. Read more

Previous Story
Key ICBM shoot-down test in limbo

Scroll Up