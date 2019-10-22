University of Hawaii soccer goalkeeper Mata honored by Big West

Hawaii soccer senior goalkeeper Lex Mata was named the Big West Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday for her efforts in a successful two-game road trip last week. Read more

Hawaii soccer senior goalkeeper Lex Mata was named the Big West Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday for her efforts in a successful two-game road trip last week.

Mata helped UH (5-6-1, 3-0-1 Big West) achieve its best four-game conference start in program history by saving 10 combined shots in a 2-0 win at UC Riverside on Friday and a 1-1 draw at Cal State Fullerton on Sunday. The Rainbow Wahine are second in the conference in points (10) with four games to play, looking for their first Big West tournament berth in eight years of conference membership.

Mata’s second Big West weekly honor of the season and sixth of her career tied her for third in Big West annals with Long Beach State’s Ashton McKeown. Mata leads the conference this season in shutouts (five), saves (76) and save percentage (.826).

UH hosts Cal Poly (4-9-2, 1-2-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday and UC Santa Barbara (6-4-4, 2-1-1) at 5 p.m. Sunday to wrap up its home schedule. Mata and four teammates — Kayla Watanabe, Mikaelah Johnson-Griggs, Kiri Dale and Madison Moore — will be honored after the senior game Sunday.

Reedy earns repeat PacWest honor

Chaminade right-side hitter Rachel Reedy was named the Pacific West Conference Volleyball Player of the Week on Monday for the second straight week.

The 5-foot-11 junior from Temple City, Calif., recorded 50 kills in three wins last week, including a career-high 21 in a five-set victory over Fresno Pacific. It’s her third such honor this season.

The Silverswords (18-2 overall, 12-0 PacWest) have won their last 13 matches, a program record, and are the only remaining unbeaten team in conference play. Chaminade is receiving votes in the AVCA Division II coaches poll; its 48 points are good for 28th.

Chaminade hosts defending conference champion Azusa Pacific (13-3, 7-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday and Point Loma on Saturday at 3 p.m. Both matches are at McCabe Gym.

>> Also on Monday, Hawaii Hilo’s defensive specialist Kaila Lizama was named the PacWest Defender of the Week.

The Kamehameha alumna and Kapaa native posted 69 digs in three victories for the Vulcans (15-5, 10-2) last week. Entering this week, Lizama is fourth in the conference with 5.19 digs per set and her 379 total digs lead the PacWest.

Winners of 10 straight, UHH hosts Point Loma (12-6, 8-2) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.