Honolulu City Council rejects hiring outside lawyers to help city employees | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu City Council rejects hiring outside lawyers to help city employees

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:15 p.m.

Lawyers for the city expect the federal criminal investigation of the rail authority will likely result in more subpoenas or other requests for information from other city departments, but members of the Honolulu City Council on Tuesday rejected a request to hire a mainland law firm to help cope with those inquiries. Read more

