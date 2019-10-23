comscore Honolulu medical examiner resigns, will return to Los Angeles | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu medical examiner resigns, will return to Los Angeles

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:12 p.m.

Honolulu will be searching for a new chief medical examiner who will face a backlog of pending autopsies following the resignation of Dr. Christopher Happy last week. Read more

