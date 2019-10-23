comscore Katherine and Louis Kealoha admit guilt | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Katherine and Louis Kealoha admit guilt

  • By Rob Perez rperez@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.

Once one of Oahu’s preeminent power couples, Louis and Katherine Kealoha’s stunning fall from grace continued Tuesday with both pleading guilty to additional federal charges. Read more

