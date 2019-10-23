True freshman Lincoln Victor will see an expanded role for Hawaii football team

This week’s donation bin might include Hawaii football player Lincoln Victor’s soon-to-be-discarded redshirt.

“I would expect Lincoln not to redshirt this year,” head coach Nick Rolovich said of the true freshman from West Camos, Wash.

The NCAA allows a football player to redshirt if he does not play in more than four games in a season. Victor, who has played in four games, is expected to be used as a kickoff returner and slotback in Saturday’s road game against New Mexico.

Those two spots were vacated by Melquise Stovall’s recent departure from the Rainbow Warriors. Wideout Jared Smart and safety Justice Augafa also are options as kickoff returners. Slotback Cedric Byrd and wideout JoJo Ward will replace Stovall on punt returns.

Michael Ghobrial, who coordinates special teams, said there is no shortage of candidates on the return units.

“We’ve always worked in a bunch of guys,” Ghobrial said. “We’re going to keep moving forward. These guys are ready to play.”

Victor has averaged 27 yards on four kickoff returns, with a long of 35 yards.

“He’s a relentless-effort type who gets extra reps at the end of practice,” Ghobrial said. “He visualizes it when he’s not in the game. He really takes his preparation seriously. I think that’s why he has success. Rolo says success is no accident. (Victor) just prepares that way, which is awesome for a true freshman.”

Smart, a junior, said he has not returned kickoffs since high school.

“It’s another opportunity for me,” Smart said. “Just being able to make plays with the ball, it can be a big momentum changer.”

Byrd and Ward said their receiving skills transcend to punt returns.

“Because I play the receiver spot, I know how to track the ball,” Byrd said, noting the keys to punt returning are “watching the ball off the punter’s foot and just tracking it in the air. You have to have an idea where the ball is going, and then get under it.”

Ward said he learned tracking as a center fielder in baseball.

“You just focus on the ball,” Ward said. “You don’t worry about the people coming. If you have that mentality and focus, you should be good.”

Ghobrial said Byrd and Ward are skilled punt returners because they “own the football. The No. 1 thing they want to do is take care of the football. Whether we get a return or not, whether the ball is bouncing on the ground, we want to make smart decisions, and give the ball back to the offense.”

Ghobrial noted the starting jobs on return units are evaluated every week.

“It’s all about competition and practice, and you have to earn it during the week,” Ghobrial said. “There’s always guys moving around positions. I always tell the guys, ‘The only way you solidify a starting job is by executing in the game and preparing the right way in practice. If you assume a role, you’re not going to play for me.’ We always have to be sure we’re always preparing, no matter what that role is.”