The leeward sides of the Hawaiian islands — this week, it’s been Maui again — have proven to be chronically vulnerable to wildfires. Read more

The leeward sides of the Hawaiian islands — this week, it’s been Maui again — have proven to be chronically vulnerable to wildfires. The Kahana Ridge fire that broke out Tuesday forced evacuations and the closure of the Kapalua Airport.

The Valley Isle is notoriously windy, and the Kaanapali area is dry. On a much larger scale, the same conditions plague California with fires each year. Perhaps Hawaii can learn proactive steps from the Golden State — though the latest strategy of planned power blackouts has not yet proven to be a winner.