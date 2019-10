Gov. David Ige’s office has issued a sixth supplementary proclamation extending a disaster emergency relief period for homelessness. Among other things, it aims to spur completion of housing projects for people transitioning out of homelessness. This extension will end in mid-December, marking a full year since it was first issued.

Back in October 2015, Ige issued the first in a series of an emergency proclamations to extend and expand social service agency efforts to reduce the homelessness “crisis.” After four years of various proclamations, it’s apparent that the race to viable solutions is more of an ultra-marathon than a sprint.