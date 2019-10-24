See what Halloween festivities are coming up during the week

List of Halloween events happening in Hawaii. Read more

ADULT EVENTS

>> The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Arrive early in costume, enjoy a drink at the Bar@Marks and pick up your props for the performance. Hosted by Tita Titsling. 8 p.m. today-Friday, Wednesday and Oct. 31, The ARTS at Marks Garage, 1159 Nuuanu Ave. $25-$30. artsatmarks.com

>> ARTafterDARK: Dia de los Muertos: Celebrate the ancient Mexican tradition of honoring the dearly departed with a colorful mixture of celebration and remembrance, with make-up artists, a Loteria-inspired gallery hunt, photo booth and marigold memory wall. 6-9 p.m. Friday, Honolulu Museum of Art. Note: Pre-sale tickets only; includes Mexican-inspired cuisine. $25-$40. 532-8700, 808ne.ws/32zVz3T

>> Halloween Psychic and Gift Fair: Psychic readers, energy work, massage, holistic healing, feng shui, Las Vegas charms and charts, aura readings, crafts, more. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Neal Blaisdell Center, Meeting Rooms 1-3 and 7-9. Free. 330-7758

>> The 19th annual Halau-Ween Spooktacular—“Disco Ball”: Live music, a costume contest, food, games and door prizes. Presented by Na Kumu Hula Sonny Ching and Lopaka Igarta-DeVera and Halau Na Mamo O Pu‘uanahulu. Ages 21+. 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Artistry Honolulu, 461 Cooke St. $30, $20 pre-sale. 358-7478

>> 12th annual Hallowbaloo Music & Arts Festival and Club Hallowbaloo: Free street festival with three outdoor stages, food vendors and more. Dress in costume. For all ages. 5-10 p.m. Saturday, downtown Honolulu and Chinatown Arts District. A $15 wristband allows drink purchases at bars on the street for ages 21+. hallowbaloo.com

• “Club Hallowbaloo” (ages 21+) follows at 10 venues throughout downtown Chinatown from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Features the “biggest costume party in the Pacific” and Zombie Apocalypse along Nuuanu Avenue between Hotel and King streets. Purchase a $35 wristband for all-access pass (including the Street Festival).

>> Dance Magic 808 Halloween Dance: Dancing, costume contest and prizes. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 31, Ala Wai Palladium (above Ala Wai Golf Course Clubhouse), 404 Kapahulu Ave. $6, $3 for members. 372-2256, dancemagic808.com

>> Paradisco Hallows Eve at Centric: Celebrate Halloween Paradisco-style at this “spooky, funky rooftop dance party” with the Hawaii debut of NYC DJ Juan Maclean. All ages. 6-11 p.m. Oct. 31, Hyatt Centric Waikiki, 349 Seaside Ave. $25; discounted pre-sale tickets online at paradiscos.com.

>> “Avenge The Night” Halloween at the Hyatt Costume Contest: Suit up as a superhero or villain and enjoy a night full of tricks and treats. Ages 21+. 8-11 p.m. Oct. 31, Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa, 2424 Kalakaua Ave. $15, $25 VIP (includes dedicated entry line, candy pouch and glow stick). 457-0155, events.racesauce.com

>> Tiki’s Halloween Bash 2019: “Waikiki’s longest-running and best Halloween party” with a costume party, live bands from 6 p.m. and DJs after 10 p.m. Ages 21+. 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Tiki’s Grill & Bar, 2570 Kalakaua Ave. $30, $20 pre-sale, free entry before 8 p.m. Free valet parking with validation. 923-8454, tikisgrill.com/halloween

>> The Haunting of Hard Rock Cafe: Costume contest, DJs, giveaways. Ages 21+. 9 p.m.Oct. 31, 280 Waikiki Beach Walk. Tickets: tantriq.net.

>> Boo-Ho Halloween Midnight Costume Contest: Dancing, music by DJ 2Tru. Ages 21+. 10 p.m. Oct. 31, Buho Cocina y Cantina, 2250 Kalakaua Ave. Cover: $10. buhocantina.com

HAUNTED ATTRACTIONS

>> Haunted Plantation 2019 — “14 Years of Fear”: “Hawaii’s scariest haunted attraction and one of America’s top haunts,” presented by Hawaii’s Plantation Village. For ages 13 and older. 7-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 7-9 p.m. Oct. 31, 94-695 Waipahu St; ticket booth opens 6:15 p.m. $15, $20 Fast Pass, $30 VIP front-of-line access; cash only. hawaii hauntedplantation.com

>> Skeleton Key Hawaii Presents Jorge Garcia’s Mutant Massacre: Professional haunted house designed by “Hawaii Five-0” star Jorge Garcia. 7-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Wednesday and Oct. 31, 171-A Hamakua Drive, Kailua. $12-$20. skeletonkeyhawaii.com

FAMILY FUN

>> Trick-or-Treat Lane and costume contest: Design a Halloween bag for Trick-or-Treat Lane, which follows the contest. 5:30 p.m. today, Kalakaua District Park; contest begins 6:30 p.m. with registration (for ages 12 and under) from 6 p.m. 768-6756

>> Goodies & Grinds Farmers Market and Haunted House: Food trucks, KC Waffle Dogs, shave ice, produce. Proceeds benefit Washington Middle School’s SBG and Science Club. Friday; kicks off 2:30 p.m. at the school, 1633 S. King St. 973-0177, email wmssbghi@gmail.com

>> Boo at the Zoo—“Creatures From Your Nightmares”: Annual fundraiser offers “tons of skele-fun” with a costume contest, Trick or Treat Trail (bring your own bag), Spooky Story Times, Mad Science demonstrations, face painting, keiki arts and crafts, games and two haunted houses — one for keiki monsters and the other for the older goblins. Proceeds benefit the zoo. 5:30-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Honolulu Zoo. $10-$15, free for ages 2 and under. 926-3191, honoluluzoo.org

>> Hawaiian Railway Spookapalooza: Family-friendly train rides through the darkness where “ghosts and goblins” hide out. Friday-Saturday, with rides at 7 p.m., 7:45 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., Hawaiian Railway, 91-1001 Renton Road, Ewa. $5, free for ages 2 and under; cash only. Reservations: 681-5461.

>> Aloun Farms’ 19th Annual Pumpkin Festival: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 91-1440 Farrington Highway, Kapolei. $4, free for ages 2 and under; or bring two large bags filled with gently used clothing/cloth goods (to benefit National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii) and receive free entry. Cash only. 677-9516, alounfarms.com/pumpkinfestival2019.html

>> 10th annual Fall Harvest & Pumpkin Patch: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Waimanalo Country Farms, 41-225 Lupe St. Free admission to pumpkin patch; activities require separate fees ($3-$6) or purchase a $15 wristband for unlimited access; free for ages 2 and under. 306-4381, waimanalo countryfarms.com

>> Kids in the Kitchen: Drop-off program for keiki ages 6-12 to discover the joy of cooking as they learn how to make spider-web pizzas. 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center, 111 Ohe St., Kakaako. $20-$25. 524-5437, discoverycenterhawaii.org

>> Halloween CFA Championship, Premiership, Veterans & Household Pet Cat Show: “Spooktacular” event features cats of different and exotic breeds, with a cat costume contest and Cat Bazaar. Presented by Cat Fanciers of Hawaii. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Neal Blaisdell Center. $7; $5 for military, seniors and children under age 10; free for children under age 5. To enter the contest, call 778-3055 or 291-5868.

>> Hokulani Imaginarium: Two double-features on Saturday, Windward Community College. Tickets must be purchased at the Box Office 30 minutes prior to the shows; no late seating. $6-$8, free for children under age 4 (per paying adult). 235-7433, aerospace.wcc.hawaii.edu/imaginarium.html

• 1 p.m., “Phantom of the Universe—The Search for Dark Matter” (new Planetarium show narrated by Tilda Swinton) and “Night Walk” (virtual 15-minute tour of a haunted graveyard that’ll have the audience walking at the “speed of fright”).

• 2 p.m., “Flying Monsters” (National Geographic documentary explores the myths and realities of flying prehistoric beasts) and “Night Walk” (see synopsis above).

>> Halle-BOO!-yah Night 2019: Games, bouncers, inflatable challenges for “big kids,” a costume contest, food trucks, cake walk and more. Dress in costume. 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Inspire Church, 95-061 Waimakua Drive, Mililani. Free. 808ne.ws/hallebooyah19

>> Children’s Halloween Party: Games, outdoor activities, food and a lesson about trick-or-treating for UNICEF. Dress in costume. Hosted by Honolulu Friends Meeting (Quakers). 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Honolulu Friends Meetinghouse, 2426 Oahu Ave. 988-2714, hawaiiquaker.org

>> Kailua Hallopalooza—Candy Carnival: Keiki activities, costume parade, candy-collecting from decorated “trunk-or-treat” vehicles, inflatable games, and a mini pumpkin-picking patch, along with a costume contest for dogs. Presented by Alexander & Baldwin. 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Kailua Parking Garage (behind Longs Drugs), 609 Kailua Road. Parking available at A&B’s retail locations throughout Kailua Town. 234-0404, kailuatownhi.com

>> Dave & Buster’s “Spooky Boo!reakfast”: Breakfast buffet with trick-or-treating throughout the building, face painting, balloon twists, a strolling magician, costume contest, photos with Frankenstein and a complimentary Power Card. 8-10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dave & Busters, Ward Entertainment Complex. $16.49-$28.49, free for ages 2 and under. 589-2215, 808ne.ws/booreakfast19

>> PetVet Howloween: “Tricks fur treats,” Halloween photo booth, pet costume contest. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, PetVet Animal Hospital, 848 Ala Lilikoi St., Salt Lake Shopping Center. 834-7387, petvethawaii.com

>> Mermaids Hawaii’s annual Halloween Water Show: Sparkly synchronized-swimming performance by mermaids. 3 p.m. Sunday, Windward YMCA, 1200 Kailua Road. 864-8122, email mermaidshi@aol.com

>> Spooky Funhouse and Halloween costume contest: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Kalihi Valley District Park. Sponsored by the city Department of Parks and Recreation, Kalihi Valley Complex and Kalihi Uka Booster Club. 768-8961

>> Halloween Eve Hump Day Bash: Pumpkin-carving, a costume contest, crafts, activities, food, live music, trick-or-treating, games. Fundraiser for the Aloha Spirit Foundation. 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Ohana Hale Marketplace (former Sports Authority site), 333 Ward Ave. $20; free for ages 3 and under. asfhi.org/project-page

>> Halloween sing-along: Lanakila Sing For Your Life will perform Broadway and Disney songs; dress in costume. 2 p.m. Oct. 31, Ohana Hale Marketplace (former Sports Authority site), 333 Ward Ave. ohmhawaii.com

>> Moanalua Gardens Missionary Church Fall Fest: Pony rides, keiki rides, games, a bouncy castle, bingo, entertainment, food trucks and more. Sponsored by Moanalua Gardens Missionary School. 4:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31, 1401 Mahiole St. (next to Moanalua Elementary School). 839-4002

>> Olivet Baptist Church Halloween Block Party: Food, entertainment, candy and more, including a 70-foot Blue Crush Slide and Obstacle Course, unicorn ride, slime-making and face- painting. Kid-friendly costumes only. 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31, Olivet Baptist Church, 1775 S. Beretania St. Free. olivetbaptist.org

>> Harvest Festival: Games, candy, a cake walk and prizes; no scary costumes. Proceeds from purchasing Hawaiian dinner plates will benefit the church’s youth group mission trips. 5:30- 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Calvary Chapel Windward (located in Aikahi Shopping Center), 25 Kaneohe Bay Drive; enter through the internal hallway near Safeway. 254-5546

>> Halloween Bash: Trick-or-treating, games, a costume contest and more. Presented by Pearl City Foundation. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31, Momilani Community Center, 715 Hoomoana St., Pearl City. 456-2073, pearlcityfoundation.org

ghost stories/tours

>> Haunted Hawaii Stories with Jeff Gere: Listen to spooky Hawaiian supernatural tales about the Spirit Pohaku (stone) that comes alive to prevent a murder; the Samoan Teleasi (spirit people); a possessed “sensitive” girl; and Pele, the volcano goddess. Ages 13+. 6 p.m. Monday, Kaneohe Public Library. 233-5676