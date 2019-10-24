comscore Council resolution advises rejection of Navy’s proposal for Red Hill tanks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Council resolution advises rejection of Navy’s proposal for Red Hill tanks

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:35 p.m.

Despite concerns by the Navy, a Honolulu City Council committee unanimously passed an updated resolution Wednesday asking regulators to reject Navy plans to pursue single-wall tank upgrades at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. Read more

