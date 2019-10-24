comscore Rail construction on Dillingham delayed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Rail construction on Dillingham delayed

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:57 p.m.

Major rail-related construction along congested Dillingham Boulevard is being delayed until early next year to give the city more time to finalize its traffic management plan. Read more

