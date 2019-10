The Maui Fire Department has announced the following promotions. Read more

The Maui Fire Department has announced the following promotions:

>> Vernon Patao was promoted to captain for Engine 9 in Hoolehua, Molokai, as of September. He joined the department in 1994, while serving in Kahului, Paia and Lanai. Patao’s most recent assignment was in Kahului with Hazmat 10. He is also an instructor in the department’s wellness and fitness program and in the fire apparatus driver/operator program.

>> Todd Teraoka was promoted to captain for Engine 1 in Wailuku, as of September. He joined the department in 2001 and served in Pukoo, Napili, Makawao and Lahaina. Teraoka previously was in Makawao working for Engine 5. He also is a member of Maui Fire Department’s wildland fire training cadre.