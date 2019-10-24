Do It: Maui singers, ‘Animaniacs,’ Hallowbaloo, Terry Fator

The top events scheduled in Honolulu over this weekend and next week, courtesy Play. Read more

FRIDAY

>> Trio of great female singers join forces

Three acclaimed singers from Maui County — Napua Greig, Amy Hanaiali‘i and Raiatea Helm — blend their talents on Friday in an evening of song and aloha.

All three have received multiple Na Hoku Hanohano Awards, including honors as the “Female Vocalist of the Year.”

Hanaiali‘i is the islands’ top-selling Hawaiian female vocalist, and she’s garnered 18 Hoku Awards over the course of her career. Her versatility as a vocalist, singing classical and pop as well as Hawaiian music, has earned her widespread apprecation as an ambassador of Hawaiian music.

Helm is known for her sweet, falsetto voice, a style known as “leo ki‘eki‘e” in Hawaiian. At just 18, she released her debut album “Far Away Heaven” (2002), which recalled great female vocalists like Aunty Genoa and Lena Machado of years past. Her second album, “Sweet and Lovely” (2004), was the first by a Hawaiian female vocalist to be nominated for a Grammy.

Greig, a kumu hula and a school teacher, comes from a musical family. Her debut album “Pihana” in 2007 earned six Hoku nominations and gave her the “Best Female Vocalist” award. Her second album “Mohalu” (2011) won three more Hokus. Her distinctively clear and penetrating voice was put to good use in the animated film “Lava” in 2014, where she voiced Lele, a volcano who is the love interest of another volcano, played by Kuana Torres Kahele.

THREE MAUI DIVAS

>> Where: Hawaii Theatre

>> When: 7:30 p.m.

>> Cost: $35-$65

>> Info: hawaiitheatre.com or 528-0506

—

SATURDAY

>> Artists bring ‘Animaniacs’ back to life

It’s not all kid stuff with “Animaniacs,” the popular Warner Bros. cartoon series that comes to Hawaii Theatre in live-action format on Saturday.

Created by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment and Warner Bros., the show consists of sketch-comedy-like cartoons that take a sidewise view at everything from pop culture to history to children’s literature, yet with sophisticated humor that amuses adults as well as kids. One episode, for example, presented a twisted take on the fairy tale Sleeping Beauty, a spin-off on “Friends” with a show called “Acquaintances,” and a satirical look on Attila the Hun.

For the baby boomers out there, think of it as this generation’s “Rocky & Bullwinkle Show,” with plenty of attitude and lots of sly songs to boot. The show has won two Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award.

Actor Rob Paulsen, at top, who voices the talkative “Yakko,” one of three main characters who lead viewers through the stories, will appear at Hawaii Theatre, along with Emmy Award-winning composer Randy Rogel, above right. They’ll perform some of the show’s most popular songs and share some of the behind-the-scenes drama of the series.

“ANIMANIACS IN CONCERT”

>> Where: Hawaii Theatre

>> When: 8 p.m.

>> Cost: $45-$115

>> Info: hawaiitheatre.com or 528-0506

—

>> Hallowbaloo promises a spooktacular celebration

The Hallowbaloo Music & Arts Festival returns for a 12th year, with music, food, art and several cauldrons full of craft beer.

The event includes music, dancing, a costume contest and other frightfully entertaining endeavors, on three stages, with thousands of revelers in character on the streets of Chinatown. From 5 to 10 p.m., the festival is open to all ages.

Costumes are highly encouraged. There will be food and beverage vendors on the street; a $15 wristband allows drink purchases, and a $30 ticket includes craft beer tastings and a souvenir stein.

Buy a $35 wristband for “Club Hallowbaloo,” for ages 21 and up, and get admission to 10 venues throughout downtown Chinatown from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. The wristband doubles as an all-access pass, and includes access to bars in the Street Festival, along with “the biggest costume party in the Pacific” and an eruption of the undead aka “Zombie Apocalypse” along Nuuanu Avenue between Hotel and King streets, styled by the wizards at Skull & Crown Trading Co. Add the craft beer tastings and priority entry with a VIP $60 wristband.

HALLOWBALOO MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL

>> Where: Chinatown and the Honolulu arts district

>> When: 5-10 p.m.; Club Hallowbaloo 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

>> Cost: Street festival free; $15-$30 for street bar purchases; Club Hallowbaloo $35-$60

>> Info: hallowbaloo.com

—

SUNDAY

>> Ventriloquist Terry Fator has friends singing

Terry Fator can make a piece of wood sing.

And he does, as a ventriloquist extraordinaire, with amazingly fun imitations of Elton John, Sammy Davis Jr., Willie Nelson, Paul McCartney, among others. Fator also likes to put a twist on his act, creating characters like Julius, a soul singer in the Apollo Theater mold, or Winston the Turtle, who imitates Kermit the Frog.

Fator had wanted to be a ventriloquist since discovering a book on it at age 10, but struggled for years to make it. He supported himself singing for a band that performed in schools, where he would do imitations of various pop singers.

He eventually landed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2007. Even there he faced a tough crowd, with judges Sharon Osbourne and David Hasselhof expressing dismay when he walked out with his character Emma Taylor on his arm, who brought down the house with a rendition of Etta James’ “At Last.”

Fator’s blend of comedy, singing and ventriloquism skill eventually won the show, with judge Piers Morgan telling him “You are the best ventriloquist I have ever seen.”

Fator has since ascended to headliner status, performing often in Las Vegas.

TERRY FATOR, THE VOICE OF ENTERTAINMENT

>> Where: Hawaii Theatre

>> When: 8 p.m. Sunday

>> Cost: $45-$150

>> Info: hawaiitheatre.com or 528-0506