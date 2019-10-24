ExtraFamily: Hawaii Pacific Health Kids Fest is helpful to all

In a world of cell phones and computers, physical activity and healthy lifestyles might need a boost now and then. The Hawaii Pacific Health Kids Fest is just the place to get it. Read more



The Hawaii Pacific Health Kids Fest is just the place to get it.

Now in its 15th year, the Kids Fest will focus on active lifestyles, nutrition, first aid and injury prevention for youth Sunday at Bishop Museum. But the helpful tips there don’t just apply to kids — parents can use them as well, said Dr. Cedric Akau, a sports medicine physician at Straub Medical Center who co-chairs the event.

There will be 30 educational health activities, including The Incredibles Obstacle Course, Keiki Zumba and the Teddy Bear Clinic, where kids will take a teddy bear on a journey through a hospital experience.

Seventy bikes with helmets and two surfboards will be given away to children ages 4 to 12 if they participate in 12 activities and get the required stamps, Akau said.

The event draws about 6,000 attendees, and is an offshoot of the old Sports Fest, where University of Hawaii and high-school coaches once ran clinics at Palama Settlement Gym.

Since sports is a big part of staying healthy, Akau suggests children play multiple sports and get the necessary rest during the year to avoid injury and burnout. For those who aren’t into sports, he suggests going to the beach, dancing, walking, running, hiking and bike riding.

“We tell everyone to go out and be active and have fun,” Akau said.

HAWAII PACIFIC HEALTH KIDS FEST

>> When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

>> Where: Bishop Museum, 1525 Bernice St.

>> Cost: Free to Hawaii residents and military, with valid ID