comscore ExtraFamily: Honor astronaut Lacy Veach and learn about science | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Play

ExtraFamily: Honor astronaut Lacy Veach and learn about science

  • By Kyle Sakamoto
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Astronaut Lacy Veach Day of Discovery will help honor a man who went above and beyond his duty as a pilot and became a NASA astronaut. Read more

Previous Story
Review: Unscrupulous lawyer’s link with 1950’s Red Scare and Trump told in documentary

Scroll Up