comscore ExtraFamily: Tiny ghosts and monsters take over Honolulu Zoo after dark | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Play

ExtraFamily: Tiny ghosts and monsters take over Honolulu Zoo after dark

  • By Kyle Sakamoto
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Once the animals at the Honolulu Zoo start to wind down, little critters of the human species will take over, and it’s time for “Boo at the Zoo,” Friday and Saturday evenings on the zoo’s stage lawn. Read more

Previous Story
Review: Unscrupulous lawyer’s link with 1950’s Red Scare and Trump told in documentary

Scroll Up