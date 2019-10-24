ExtraFamily: Tiny ghosts and monsters take over Honolulu Zoo after dark

Once the animals at the Honolulu Zoo start to wind down, little critters of the human species will take over, and it’s time for “Boo at the Zoo,” Friday and Saturday evenings on the zoo’s stage lawn. Read more

Once the animals at the Honolulu Zoo start to wind down, little critters of the human species will take over, and it’s time for “Boo at the Zoo,” Friday and Saturday evenings on the zoo’s stage lawn.

The event, a fundraiser for the Honolulu Zoo, is open to kids of all ages and their parents.

“Boo at the Zoo” will feature food, games, face painting, crafts, ghost stories, a trick-or-treat trail (please bring your own bags), mad science demos and invasive-species education stations.

There also will be two haunted houses — one for younger children and a scarier one for older keiki — and a bike will be given away during a children’s costume contest.

Marlee Breese, the executive director of the Honolulu Zoo Society, said this year’s event will have increased space and better lighting. That will be welcomed, if this year is as busy as last year, when more than 3,000 people attended.

Animals won’t be out for viewing during the festivities, though — they will have retired to their sleeping quarters prior to the event.

The zoo will be cleared prior to “Boo at the Zoo,” and those attending must enter through the Monsarrat Avenue gate.

BOO AT THE ZOO

>> When: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

>> Where: Honolulu Zoo, 151 Kapahulu Ave.

>> Cost: $15; $10 Honolulu Zoo Society members; free to ages 2 and younger