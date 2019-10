Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“My Grandma and Me”

By Mina Javaherbin

When Mina is growing up in Iran, the center of her world is her grandmother, whether she’s visiting friends, going to the mosque during Ramadan, or taking an imaginary trip around the planets. For ages 4 to 8

“Truly Devious”

By Maureen Johnson

When Stevie Bell, an amateur detective, begins her first year at a famous private school in Vermont, she plans to solve a cold case involving the kidnapping of the founder’s wife and daughter. For ages 14 and up