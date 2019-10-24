Diverse foursome heads 2020 Poly Hall of Fame inductees

It’s a coincidence, but for the first time in its seven-year history, the inductees of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame represent a different ancestry. Read more

It’s a coincidence, but for the first time in its seven-year history, the inductees of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame represent a different ancestry.

The four former players comprising the class of 2020 selections were named Wednesday at the Sheraton Waikiki. They are David Dixon (Maori), Frank Manumaleuga (Samoan), Haloti Ngata (Tongan) and Dominic Raiola (Hawaiian).

“We kind of noticed it after the final balloting and thought, ‘Oh wow, that’s great,’” said PFHOF organizer Kevin Kaplan.

Dixon (Arizona State, Minnesota Vikings) and Raiola (Nebraska, Detroits Lions) were offensive linemen who played all of their long careers with the same NFL team; 13 years for Dixon and 14 for Raiola.

Manumaleuga (UCLA/San Jose State, Kansas City Chiefs) and Ngata (Oregon, Baltimore Ravens/Detroit Lions/Philadelphia Eagles) were defensive tackles.

Raiola, a Saint Louis School graduate, was born in Honolulu. Manumaleuga was born in Laie. Dixon is from New Zealand and Ngata from Inglewood, Calif.

The new class will be honored Jan. 18 and 19 during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend, and during the Polynesian Bowl.

College football hall of fame members Steve Spurrier and Frank Beamer will be the head coaches in the fourth Polynesian Bowl on Jan. 18 at Aloha Stadium. The high school all-star game includes top prospects of all ethnicities from around the country.

“This has really become the game to play in,” Kaplan said. “This year there are more five-star recruits than the three previous years combined.”

The Polynesian high school, college and professional player of the year honorees will be announced later this year.

“The goal is to honor the past, celebrate the present and promote the future,” Kaplan said.

The inductees were chosen from over 100 nominees by a selection committee chaired by PFHOF inaugural inductee Jack Thompson. Other members are coaches Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil, inductees Olin Kreutz, Kevin Mawae and Ray Schoenke and media members Neil Everett, Robert Kekaula and Steve Wyche. In addition to the selection committee, all living PFHOF inductees vote.

The hall of fame is located at the Polynesian Cultural Center in Laie. It was established in 2013 by Super Bowl champions Jesse Sapolu and Ma’a Tanuvasa. Other board members are Troy Polamalu, Vai Sikahema, June Jones and Reno Mahe.