Q&A with Hawai‘i Energy executive director

Ten years ago, the Legislature passed the Hawaii Clean Energy Initiative, which calls for reducing energy usage by 30% by 2030. As part of Act 155, signed by then-Gov. Linda Lingle, the Hawai‘i Energy program was created.

Funded through the public benefits fee paid by electric ratepayers in Hawaii, Maui and Oahu counties, the program “helps educate our island families and businesses about the many, lasting benefits of clean energy; and we encourage and reward practical, energy-saving decisions,” said Brian Kealoha, Hawai‘i Energy’s executive director.

“We offer a variety of programs and services to help accomplish this, over 50 in all,” he said.

In addition to the Clean Energy Initiative, which is administered by the state Public Utilities Commission (PUC), Gov. David Ige last year inked state policy to become carbon neutral by 2045. The counties have committed to the same deadline for 100% clean transportation. “Our program is evolving to help achieve these goals,” Kealoha said.

Growing up in Hawaii, Kealoha was exposed to the energy business at an early age, as his father and grandfather worked for Hawaiian Electric/Maui Electric throughout their careers. While a student at Gonzaga University in Washington state, he landed an internship with the electric utility in Spokane that involved helping to market a new energy efficiency program.

“After seeing the benefits of clean energy and energy efficiency to both consumers and the environment, I knew I wanted to continue in this field,” said Kealoha, who was involved with various other energy and sustainability efforts for more than two decades before taking on his current post in spring 2016.

Kealoha ranks seeing the benefits energy efficiency provides as among the most rewarding facets of his job. “There aren’t many fields where your work provides cost savings, improved safety and comfort, increased productivity, all while helping protect our environment,” he said. “That is why my team and I are so committed and passionate about our mission.”

Question: Hawai‘i Energy has said over the past decade, it kept Hawaii from consuming more than 6.5 billion kilowatt hours of energy, saving families and businesses over $1 billion in energy bills. How so?

Answer: Through the actions taken by local families and businesses to be more energy efficient. Incentive programs that were most influential targeted energy use reductions in lighting (initially, switching to compact fluorescents and now LED), water heating (primarily switching to solar) and air conditioning.

We also completed a number of energy literacy trainings for community groups and organizations, which raised awareness and encouraged energy savings behaviors such as turning off lights or using a clothesline instead of a dryer. Our work with partners such as Blue Planet Foundation helped instill energy awareness and responsibility with our keiki through a variety of forums.

Q: Among Hawai‘i Energy’s core business and residential programs, which are the most successful?

A: Our Energy Smart 4 Homes program for multifamily properties has been very successful. We provide trained professionals to install energy- efficient equipment directly into units at no cost. Reducing energy costs at affordable housing properties can make a noticeable difference in monthly expenses for residents, and we have partnered with a number of agencies to make this happen.

We’ve also seen success in our Strategic Energy Management program for large commercial, industrial and educational institutions. Last year we partnered with Hawai‘i Green Growth’s Sustainable Business Forum members to establish energy savings goals and drive efficiency in their organizations. …

Q: Is there a program that’s a sort of a best-kept secret — holding substantial benefits yet is underutilized?

A: For residents, the Rid-a-Fridge program makes it easy to surrender old, working refrigerators and freezers and we pay you $75. We do this because we find that many families will purchase a new refrigerator and still use the old fridge … doubling the energy use of refrigeration instead of reducing it.

For businesses, we have the Energy Advantage program targeted specifically for small businesses and restaurants. We found we had significant under-participation so we created this program that made it easier to participate and increased incentives.

Q: Moving forward, Hawai‘i Energy intends to expand “grid service ready” initiatives?

A: As we move closer to our 100% clean energy goal, it is becoming increasingly more complex for the utility to balance the supply of renewable generation during the day with the timing of peak demand, which is at night. Just weeks ago, Hawaiian Electric put out a call for voluntary conservation due to the high use of air conditioning at the same time overcast skies were diminishing solar output and wind resources were minimal.

Helping with balance, smart technologies are quickly evolving. For example, many homes now have smart devices like thermostats and energy storage systems that can be valuable to the utility grid by providing flexibility in balancing energy demand with generation. These types of grid services could defer need for utility infrastructure upgrades, saving our families and businesses money.

Upon approval from the PUC, Hawai‘i Energy will begin incentivizing devices such as smart thermostats and grid interactive water heaters (water heater controls) so that residents can participate in utility demand response programs. Since many of these devices also have energy efficiency benefits, encouraging customers to purchase and install these technologies helps them save money now, while also enabling them to provide grid services — or be ready to — in the future.

Q: We’re seeing real push-back to clean energy projects, such as the ongoing standoff in Kahuku to approved installation of wind turbines. Will such grassroots protests impede progress?

A: As a Native Hawaiian, I have always embraced sustainability and responsible stewardship — malama ‘aina, malama honua. I believe we have a responsibility greater than just ourselves. This means we cannot sit idly by and continue the use of fossil fuels, which is destroying Hawaii and our planet.

I have seen broad support for renewable energy in Hawaii. While there have been projects that have failed, many others have been successful.

When developers engage with communities, they need to truly listen to what is shared and when needed, make adjustments to the project plan. If developers are unable to do that, maybe it isn’t the right technology or project for the community — and that has to be respected. I believe the successful projects have listened to community needs and adjusted, striking a balance between the needs of the community, the needs of Hawaii and the needs of our planet.

Q: Does Hawai‘i Energy have priorities it wants to see the 2020 Legislature address?

A: Hawaii made great progress last session by adopting appliance standards, which will save residents more than $500 million over the next 15 years.

This year, we will be supporting past efforts on “energy benchmarking,” which will provide information to potential building tenants on the cost of future utility bills when comparing options, allowing businesses to choose a high-performance building.

Benchmarking also helps ensure that building systems are operating at optimal efficiency as designed. Cities such as San Francisco and Seattle have models that would serve Hawaii well.

Q: In your residence, you maintained net zero for several years. How did you do that? Advice on how to follow suit?

A: It took several years to get to net zero at home. It was a combination of upgrading equipment before it failed, like changing to LED lights and solar water heating, then replacing major appliances when they failed, like my refrigerator. Hawai‘i Energy offers rebates for all of this.

I always advise people to start with efficiency and then put in your PV (photovoltaic) system. This will reduce the number of panels needed and, ultimately, the project cost will become net zero.

With the heat and climate change, I’ve recently added air conditioning so I am no longer net zero. But I made sure I bought a high-efficiency air-conditioner, and use my ceiling fan so I can select a higher set-point and still feel cool.