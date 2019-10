The Navy asserts it is still looking for a “fiscally responsible approach.” Read more

If its new resolution is adopted, the Honolulu City Council would be weighing in against the Navy’s plan for restoring its Red Hill fuel tanks as upgraded but still single-wall containers. Federal and state agencies will determine if it’s enough leak protection for the aquifers beneath, but the weight of Oahu’s elected officials should count for a lot.

The Navy asserts it is still looking for a “fiscally responsible approach.” Of course, it’s what could happen in the meantime that has folks nervous.