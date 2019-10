At the risk of jinxing a swell World Series so far for Hawaii-grown Kurt Suzuki, it’s been a treat to watch the veteran catcher shine. Read more

At the risk of jinxing a swell World Series so far for Hawaii-grown Kurt Suzuki, it’s been a treat to watch the veteran catcher shine. His home run on Wednesday, in particular, was a true shaka moment, helping his Washington Nationals to take a seventh-inning lead toward an eventual win. Game 3 against the Houston Astros begins about 2:10 p.m. today, with the Nationals leading the series, 2-0.

The Wailuku native, now 36, has seen much since being drafted in 2004 by the Oakland A’s, then playing for the Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves and now, the Nats again, where he was in 2013. It’s always good to see homegrown talent excel.