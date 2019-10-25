comscore Council advances bill banning disposable plastics | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Council advances bill banning disposable plastics

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:30 p.m.

A Honolulu City Council committee Thursday evening approved the amended version of a proposed bill that ultimately aims to prohibit food establishments from using disposable plastics on Oahu, following several hours of testimony. Read more

