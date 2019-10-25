comscore Tulsi Gabbard not seeking reelection to Congress | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Tulsi Gabbard not seeking reelection to Congress

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:08 p.m.

After serving nearly seven years in office, Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard announced Thursday on her presidential campaign website that she will not seek reelection to Congress in 2020. Read more

