On the Move: Maui Fire Department

The Maui Fire Department has announced the following September promotions:

>> Jeffrey Watanabe has been promoted to captain for Engine 14 in Wailea. His most recent assignment was also in Wailea, for Ladder 14. Watanabe joined the department in 2001. He worked in Hana and in the Training Bureau. Watanabe also is an instructor in the Maui Fire Department’s Fire Ground Operations and Fire Apparatus Driver/Operator programs.

>> Reza Azman has been promoted to captain for Engine 3 in Lahaina. He joined the department in 2002 and worked in Makawao, Napili, Paia and Lahaina as well as in the Training Bureau. Azman has served as a grant coordinator, a recruit trainer and part of the Maui Fire Fighters Relief Association.

>> Ryan Otsubo has been promoted to captain and will oversee the Maui Fire Department’s Training Bureau. His previous assignment was in Wailuku for Engine 1. Otsubo joined the department in 2002 and worked in the Fire Prevention Bureau and in Wailea. He also serves in the department’s Fire Apparatus Driver/Operator program as an instructor.