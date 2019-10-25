comscore A deal will give Rainbow Warriors $1.9M to play against Michigan in 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

A deal will give Rainbow Warriors $1.9M to play against Michigan in 2022

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii football team will play at Michigan in 2022 for the largest single-game financial guarantee in school history, $1.9 million. Read more

Scoreboard, Oct. 24

