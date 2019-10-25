Best of the rest: Preview of prep football games ahead

No. 2 Punahou vs. Kamehameha

Today, 4:45 p.m.

Aloha Stadium

For a time, the ILH considered jettisoning the 2-vs.-3 playoff game. If that scenario had become reality, Punahou (9-1) would be in the league’s Open Division final against nationally-ranked Saint Louis — a team the Buffanblu led 16-6 at halftime before losing 25-19.

Instead, Kamehameha (3-6) gets one shot to pull off what would be a major upset.

Punahou is coming off a 3-0 win over No. 3 Mililani, its fifth shutout of the season. Senior leadership in the secondary, led by Alaka‘i Gilman (Washington State commit), and a receiver corps led by Koa Eldredge (BYU commit) has been vital. Eldredge leads Punahou with 56 receptions for 678 yards and four touchdowns.

Like Punahou, Kamehameha has not played in two weeks. The Warriors closed regular-season play with a 35-28 loss at Campbell.

Punahou won the regular-season meeting with Kamehameha, 15-5, on Aug. 16. The Buffanblu have won the last three matchups. Kamehameha outscored Punahou 44-31 in the ILH playoffs of 2017.

The Buffanblu have won 13 of the last 14 games in this series, which is the longest in the nation.

Farrington vs. No. 5 Campbell

Today, 7:30 p.m.

At Mililani

The Governors, like Kahuku, went into the time machine and reverted back to pure power at midseason. The “Bamboolas” have since pounded away in the trenches, and Farrington (2-8) came away with wins over Kapolei and Waianae to earn a spot in the OIA Open playoffs.

A power running attack can be kryptonite to Campbell (5-5), which lost at Kahuku in last week’s semifinal game 46-0. The Sabers routed Farrington 41-6 at Skippa Diaz Stadium in mid-August, long before the Governors went to a smashmouth attack with running back Raymond Millare (551 yards, four TDs) running behind talented 6-foot-7, 340-pound offensive lineman Faaope Laloulu (Oregon commit).

A consistent ground attack by Farrington might be the best weapon against Campbell’s aerial force. Titus Mokiao-Atimalala has been ultra-proficient with 58 catches for 1,082 yards and 17 TDs, but did not play last week (knee).

OIA OPEN DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 3 Mililani vs. No. 4 Kahuku

Saturday, 8 p.m.

At Aloha Stadium

The Red Raiders (7-3) will be happy to utilize their recharged ground-and-pound offense in the OIA Open championship game. Kahuku has not won the league since 2017 under then-coach Makoa Freitas.

Defending OIA Open champion Mililani (8-3) blanked Kahuku 32-0 in mid-August, long before Kahuku returned to a more traditional scheme full-time. Since losing to No. 1 Saint Louis, the Trojans defense has allowed just 10 points in three games, including last week’s 34-7 semifinal win over Farrington.

Mililani has won the last three meetings. Kahuku last got the best of the Trojans in the state semifinals of 2017, winning 35-31 at Aloha Stadium.

OIA DIVISION I CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 7 Leilehua vs. No. 8 Moanalua

Saturday, 5 p.m.

At Aloha Stadium

The last time the Mules (9-1) and Na Menehune (9-1) met, it was at Hugh Yoshida Stadium. Moanalua stunned the previously unbeaten Mules 24-20. Leilehua has played with a vengeance since, winning six games in a row, including a 13-7 victory over Waipahu last week in the OIA D-I semifinal round.

Coach Mark Kurisu and staff have molded a defensive unit that ranks among the best in school history. The Mules have permitted seven or fewer points five times, setting the path for consistency.

Leilehua QB Kekoa Turangan has passed for 200-plus yards in each of his last six games, which includes 17 TDs and just three picks. RBs Damarion Smith (267 yards, TD) and Jemell Vereen have been reliable as a one-two combo. Vereen suffered an injury against Waipahu.

Moanalua hasn’t won an OIA football title since 2009 (Division II), but is 17-2 since last year. Coach Savai’i Eselu’s program has excelled at fitting the system to its personnel, and now Na Menehune are learning how to win big games.

Senior Rudy Kealohi (84 receptions, 951 yards, nine TDs) hauled in seven passes for 69 yards and a key TD in last week’s 21-14 semifinal win over Kailua. Jansen York (61, 941, eight TDs) caught a TD pass against a stingy Kailua defense.

Moanalua quarterback RJ Javar (2,290 yards, 22 TDs) will be tested by a clever Leilehua defense that uses a variety of fronts and pre-snap alterations.

OIA DIVISION II CHAMPIONSHIP

Kaimuki vs. Roosevelt

Saturday, 2 p.m.

At Aloha Stadium

OIA D-II defending champion Roosevelt (9-1) has been through this before, but getting through Kaimuki (9-2) will be an uphill climb. Kaimuki handed the Rough Riders their only loss, 28-26, back on Sept. 20. Roosevelt has since won four games in a row by a combined score of 166-33.

Linebacker/safety/returner Shepherd Kekahuna has added value on offense as a speedy running back with power. QB Sky Ogata’s conversion from the option game to the run-and-shoot has been dazzling at times. Ogata still scrambles away from trouble most of the time, but his passing numbers have been outstanding (2,318 yards, 21 TDs).

Like Roosevelt, a loss has fueled Kaimuki. The Bulldogs lost at Kaiser 45-31 on Sept. 13, then went on a five-game win streak.

Kaimuki QB Jayden Maiava, who has scholarship offers from Auburn and Tennessee, has looked every bit the SEC prospect. The 6-5 sophomore overcame a slow start to pass for 336 yards and four TDs in a 33-17 playoff win over Kaiser to clinch a state berth last week.