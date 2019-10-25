Ferd Lewis: Hawaii football becoming a homecoming regular

Maybe it is the other Mountain West Conference members who should be paying the University of Hawaii football team’s travel costs, not the other way around. Read more

ALBUQUERQUE, N. M. >> Maybe it is the other Mountain West Conference members who should be paying the University of Hawaii football team’s travel costs, not the other way around.

Instead of UH forking over $150,000-$175,000 to bring each conference foe to Aloha Stadium depending upon distance traveled, perhaps it is the Rainbow Warriors who should be depositing a nice six-figure check to come to New Mexico this week.

Because, clearly, the ’Bows are a team in much demand this season. And not just for their high-octane passing offense that ranks third in the nation (359 yards per game), either.

How else do you explain the fact that all four of UH’s conference road games this season are homecoming appearances?

Saturday’s game at Dreamstyle Stadium is the Lobos’ homecoming and “Paint the Town Cherry” is the theme on T-shirts and banners since UNM’s school colors are cherry and silver.

Three weeks ago at Nevada and two weeks ago at Boise State, UH was also the designated homecoming foe. And, come Nov. 16, UH’s fourth and final MWC road game at Nevada-Las Vegas will be, you guessed it, homecoming.

Coincidence?

Probably not.

UH has been scheduled for homecoming as many as three times in the conference season before, but this might be the first time all four have been booked for the occasion.

Part of it is the time of the year. But a tradition as long as homecoming itself is that you invite a team that you either expect to beat or believe you should have pretty good odds of taking down. Witness UH selecting Central Arkansas as its homecoming team of choice last month.

In picking a homecoming foe, a prime criteria can be appealing to the alumni base with a victory so as to get them to open their wallets for the benefit of the dear old alma mater.

To be sure, UH head coach Nick Rolovich said the Rainbow Warriors aren’t looking at their selection as homecoming opponents as an honor. “People must think we stink,” Rolovich said.

All four of this year’s games might apply, at least from the point of view of the home team, if you look at recent history as a guide.

UH was 1-8 at Nevada’s Mackay Stadium until pulling off a 54-3 victory in September. Talk about trashing a homecoming.

But, then, there was the 59-37 loss at Albertsons Stadium, where UH is 0-7 against Boise State and alums went home early and happy.

So, you can see what the thought process might have been at New Mexico in the winter when they were deciding which game to designate as homecoming for 2019. UH has lost in the last three showings here and, in fact, hasn’t beaten the Lobos anywhere in the last seven meetings.

Come to think of it, UH’s last trip to Albuquerque was for a homecoming game in 2015, and the Lobos won that one, 28-27.

After a 2-5 start in which they have lost four in a row, the Lobos really need to beat somebody. And soon.

To underline that urgency, the Albuquerque Journal’s lead editorial was headlined, “It’s homecoming and time to assess (the) future of Lobo football.”

As for the 4-3 ’Bows, who are hoping to end a two-game losing streak, will being everybody’s favorite homecoming foe serve as additional motivation come game time?

“It should,” Rolovich said. “It is definitely bulletin-board stuff, if you want to use it that way.”

Reach Ferd Lewis at flewis@staradvertiser.com