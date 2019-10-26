comscore Cecilia ‘CC’ Chung of Kaimiloa Elementary chosen as Hawaii Teacher of the Year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Cecilia ‘CC’ Chung of Kaimiloa Elementary chosen as Hawaii Teacher of the Year

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:21 p.m.

Cecilia “CC” Chung, a sixth grade teacher at Kaimiloa Elementary, was chosen as the 2020 Hawaii State Teacher of the Year. Read more

Previous Story
Little fire ants found in additional neighborhoods on Oahu and Kauai

Scroll Up