>> Hilton Waikoloa Village has announced that Brandon Claypool is its new director of spa and recreation. He has more than 20 years of hospitality experience, including having recently served as spa and recreation director at the Moana Surfrider. Outside of the islands, Claypool worked as the spa, fitness and retail director of The Ritz Carlton’s South Beach and St. Thomas properties.

>> Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties has announced that Patrick McFadden has rejoined the firm as an independent agent for its Diamond Head-Kahala office. McFadden first joined Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties in 2015. Prior to that, he worked at Wyndham Vacation Properties in Waikiki, selling timeshares for the company.