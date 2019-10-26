Wind farm convoy proceeds without arrests for first time

Day 11 of the protests against the construction of a wind farm at Kahuku on Oahu’s North Shore was the first that no protesters were arrested. Read more

Day 11 of the protests against the construction of a wind farm at Kahuku on Oahu’s North Shore was the first that no protesters were arrested while blocking trucks carrying wind turbine parts from Kapolei to Kahuku.

On Thursday night, four trucks carrying parts of a turbine tower for AES Corp.’s Na Pua Makani began the 40-mile drive from Kalaeloa in Kapolei to Kahuku at 11:12 p.m. — and none of the 80-plus protesters present were blocking their way.

Similar to most of the nights prior, they gathered at the site and protested on the road that the trucks pass until police prepared to start making arrests. About 30 Honolulu police officers on bicycles arrived at the site to clear the road and provide a path for the trucks.

Protesters said they only delayed the trucks 18 minutes Thursday night.

But the night appeared to be more of an exercise in restraint and patience on the part of the opponents of the wind turbines.

The moving of trucks through between protesters lining both sides of the road is generally when the most passionate cries against the project take place. But starting Wednesday night, there was a conscious effort to stay true to kapu aloha, the nonviolent form of protest with an emphasis on maintaining civility and respect.

Opposition against Na Pua Makani has been peaceful, but on Thursday night protesters made sure they weren’t heckling police officers and tried to keep their comments against the project civil.

As the first truck passed through, Nakia Naeole, one of the leaders of the group opposing the wind project, said, “We’re going to end this week with aloha. … We chose to keep the road open tonight.”

He appeared to address the protesters more than construction workers or police officers.

The crowd was otherwise quieter than previous nights.

Isaac Silva, a Kahuku resident who has been one of the group’s leaders in maintaining the kapu aloha spirit, said he sometimes has to remind others of the appropriate way to oppose the project.

“I reach out, talk to them, malama them a little bit, tell them, ‘You know, I understand your frustrations. I have the same frustrations, but to lash it out like that — that’s not the message we’re trying to send,’” he said.

Silva said the goal isn’t to put anyone in danger, but while he still sees the kapu aloha method as the best way to move forward, he was disappointed that the trucks continue to get through night after night.

“I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t,” he said. “Just seeing that turbine pass by — it’s hard to keep composure. … I’m here to prevent it from going through, but at the same time we’ve got to know our stance. We’ve got to know how to deliver this message of ours with respect.”

The Honolulu Police Department would not say whether it would reduce its presence now that there are fewer arrests.

AES Corp. would not address the protest directly when asked about the drop in arrest numbers, but provided an email statement.

“We are confident Na Pua Makani is the right project to help advance Hawaii’s 100% renewable energy goal. We recognize it is critically important to continue a dialogue and to listen,” said Mark Miller, chief operating officer for the AES US Generation businesses, in the statement. “We remain in close touch with people throughout the North Shore community — including those who have lingering questions about our project. We are here and ready to talk to anyone interested in learning more.”