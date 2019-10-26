comscore With Rep. Tulsi Gabbard out, congressional race now wide open | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
With Rep. Tulsi Gabbard out, congressional race now wide open

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.

Tulsi Gabbard’s decision not to seek reelection to Congress and instead focus on her presidential campaign opens an opportunity for familiar and lesser-known potential candidates who might want to run in 2020 to represent rural Oahu and the neighbor islands. Read more

