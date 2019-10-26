comscore University of Hawaii men’s volleyball sweeps in exhibition | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

University of Hawaii men’s volleyball sweeps in exhibition

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii men’s volleyball team returns to the Walter Pyramid today with a 3-0 record in fall exhibitions. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Oct. 25, 2019
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 26, 2019

Scroll Up