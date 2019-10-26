University of Hawaii men’s volleyball sweeps in exhibition

The Hawaii men’s volleyball team returns to the Walter Pyramid today with a 3-0 record in fall exhibitions. Read more

The Hawaii men’s volleyball team returns to the Walter Pyramid today with a 3-0 record in fall exhibitions.

The Rainbow Warriors, who lost to Long Beach State in the NCAA championship final last May, play Beach and USC this morning (7 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., Hawaii time), respectively. Hawaii and Long Beach State then meet again in the Gold Mine (noon Hawaii time).

On Friday, the Warriors defeated Cal State Northridge, 25-18, 25-11, 25-14, 25-27, 25-14, 25-22 in a match that was played to six sets.

On Thursday, the Warriors defeated host UC Irvine in the Bren Events Center, the site of next April’s Big West tournament. The teams agreed to play four sets with Hawaii winning, 25-15, 25-12, 25-20, 25-16.

Senior hitter Colton Cowell was 10-for-10 in two sets with five digs and an ace against the Anteaters. Hawaii had 10 aces, three each by senior middle Patrick Gasman and sophomore hitter Filip Humler.

On Wednesday at UC Santa Barbara, the Warriors took four of the five agreed-upon sets, 25-22, 23-25, 27-25, 25-22, 15-13. Senior opposite Rado Parapunov had 16 kills, hitting .357 with six blocks and in ace in four sets.

Cowell had 12 kills and two aces, also in four sets. Freshman hitter Guilherme Voss had a team-high seven blocks and four kills in his UH debut.

HPU volleyball sweeps Point Loma

Perla Escobar had 15 kills and eight digs as the Hawaii Pacific women’s volleyball team swept Point Loma 25-18, 25-20, 28-26 Friday night at St. Francis gym.

Cameryn Collie had 14 kills and eight digs for the Sharks (15-6, 11-2 PacWest). Madie Fox led the Sea Lions (12-8, 8-4 PacWest) with 13 kills.

>> Chaminade lost its first PacWest match, falling in straight sets to Azusa Pacific, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22, at McCabe Gym on Friday.

The Swords fell to 18-3 overall and 12-1 in the PacWest. The Cougars move to 15-3 overall and 9-2 in the PacWest.