Second-half surge helps Punahou beat Kamehameha | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Second-half surge helps Punahou beat Kamehameha

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Kamehameha invited Punahou to play smashmouth football. For a half, it worked brilliantly, but No. 2 Punahou rallied from a 14-13 halftime deficit for a 47-20 playoff win at Aloha Stadium on Friday night. Read more

