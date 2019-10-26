UH Game Day: Rainbow Warriors at New Mexico Lobos

HAWAII OFFENSE

LWO—23 Jared Smart 6-0 190 Jr.

LSB—3 Jason-Matthew Sharsh 6-0 190 Sr.

LT—75 Ilm Manning 6-4 280 So.

LG—57 J.R. Hensley 6-5 320 Sr.

C—63 Taaga Tuulima 6-2 310 Jr.

RG—72 Kohl Levao 6-6 340 Sr.

RT—74 Gene Pryor 6-3 305 Jr.

RSB—6 Cedric Byrd 5-9 175 Sr.

RWO—9 JoJo Ward 5-9 175 Sr.

QB—13 Cole McDonald 6-4 220 Jr.

RB—21 Fred Holly III 6-0 200 Jr.

In the past four games, the Warriors have rushed on 33.7 percent of the offensive plays, including 25.5 percent on handoffs or pitches to the running backs. But the Warriors have maintained the running element because of Cole McDonald’s re-emergence as a dual-threat quarterback. During that span, McDonald is averaging 8.0 yards on non-sack scrambles and keepers. McDonald allows the Warriors to replace a back with a fifth receiver. Against Boise State two weeks ago, the Warriors were in an empty set on 23.3 percent of the snaps, and did not allow a sack. “It’s nice I’m healthy now,” McDonald said, “and just being able to run and contribute that way and put another strain on the defense. Anything I can do for the team, I’m going to do it.” The Warriors maintain receiver depth despite the departure of slotback Melquise Stovall. Plans to redshirt true freshman Lincoln Victor have been scrapped. Victor, who can play both slot spots, has made good on 63.6 percent of the passes he has been targeted. He has surpassed the line-to-gain marker on 71.4 percent of his catches. “Lincoln Victor is the kind of guy, if there’s an opportunity out there, he’s going to try to seize it,” head coach Nick Rolovich said. “And that’s why he’s successful.” Kumoku Noa also has been cleared to make his 2019 debut. Noa, a fourth-year junior, has been limited to six games during his UH career. But he provides sure hands, route acceleration, and the versatility to play wideout or slotback. Victor and Noa should benefit from McDonald’s accuracy. In the past four games, McDonald has connected on 74.7 percent of his passes up to 19 yards and has thrown 16 TDs against three picks.

HAWAII DEFENSE

DE—49 Pumba Williams 6-2 270 Sr.

NT—55 Blessman Ta‘ala 6-1 300 So.

DT—95 Kendall Hune 6-3 285 Sr.

DE—96 Kaimana Padello 6-0 230 Sr.

LB—2 Jeremiah Pritchard 6-0 225 Jr.

LB—27 Solomon Matautia 6-1 230 Sr.

NB—8 Eugene Ford 6-2 200 Jr.

CB—4 Rojesterman Farris II 6-1 185 Sr.

S—22 Ikem Okeke 6-0 200 Sr.

S—5 Khoury Bethley 5-10 200 So.

CB—18 Cortez Davis 5-11 180 Jr.

Cornerback Rojesterman Farris II is the only current UH defensive player to experience a road trip to Albuquerque, N.M. As a true freshman in 2015, he was held out of that game to preserve his redshirt application. “I was prepared to play that whole week,” Farris said. “If I had to play, I would have been ready.” There were concerns about Farris’ availability this week after he was assisted off the field against Air Force. But Farris was back practicing on Tuesday and is set to increase his team lead with his 38th career start. He also has started 17 in a row. “If I’m able to play, I’m going to give it a go,” Farris said. “What does it take to keep me out? I’ve got to be dead.” The Warriors also get a boost from the return of defensive end Mason Vega, who missed the past two games. Vega plays the bandit, a sliding position that sets up as edge setter, pass rusher or interior tackle. Wes Faagau rejoins the linebacker mix. “You start getting some guys back in the fold who have played, and that really helps your depth,” defensive coordinator Corey Batoon said. “And it helps your team chemistry, too. You’ve got more guys playing.” Two true freshmen have been impressive — linebacker Darius Muasau, who has excelled on gap cancellations, and Michael Washington, who has ascended to Farris’ top backup. “It’s that time of year when young guys aren’t young anymore,” Batoon said. “They’ve been here, they know the system, you can put more on their plate.”

HAWAII SPECIALISTS

PK/KO—17 Ryan Meskell 6-0 185 Sr.

P/H—9 Stan Gaudion 6-3 210 Jr.

LS—44 Wyatt Tucker 5-10 205 Jr.

KR—85 Lincoln Victor 5-10 165 Fr.

PR—6 Cedric Byrd 5-9 175 Sr.

Melquise Stovall’s exit has opened the way at both primary return positions. Lincoln Victor will get the first shot at kickoff returner, with Justice Augafa remaining as the offset returner. Victor is averaging 27 yards on four returns. But UH’s average drive start is at the 32 following a Victor return; 26 after other returns. After missing five of seven field-goal attempts in the first three games, Ryan Meskell has hit all three since then.

NEW MEXICO OFFENSE

X—9 Jordan Kress 6-0 197 Jr.

LT—78 Javon Mosley 6-7 335 Sr.

LG—79 Chris Estrella 6-4 294 Sr.

C—64 Kyle Stapley 6-3 307 Jr.

RG—73 Cade Briggs 6-3 275 Fr.

RT—50 Teton Saltes 6-6 284 Jr.

TE—88 Marcus Williams 6-3 205 Jr.

SB—17 Emmanuel Logan-Greene 5-8 160 Jr.

Z—13 Aaron Molina 6-3 200 Sr.

QB—8 Tevaka Salanoa-Tuioti 6-1 199 So.

RB—6 Bryson Carroll 5-7 185 So.

After being wedded to the triple option for six years, the Lobos wanted to add a partnership with the spread offense for the 2018 season. Calvin Magee was brought in from Arizona as coordinator, with the intent of using the triple option’s run-oriented theme with a roll-out passing element to keep the quarterback from being a pinata. The mash-up works only if the QB is healthy. That wasn’t the case last year, when injuries forced the Lobos to go mostly with the spread. Joe Dailey, who replaced McGee in the offseason, has experience with both offenses as a quarterback and coach. Dailey’s version involves the QB in the shotgun (unlike traditional triple-option QBs taking snaps under center) while employing many run-pass option concepts. But the system has been compromised again with Brandon Hughes, the opening-game QB, out with a shoulder injury, and Sheriron Jones suspended following an indecent-exposure accusation. Tevaka Salanoa-Tuioti earns his fourth start and he brings athleticism, accuracy and creative thinking. “Tevaka is the guy who might be special,” head coach Bob Davie told reporters in July. “But he needs to stay healthy. That’s the million-dollar question: Can he stay healthy?” Salanoa-Tuioti suffered injuries the previous two seasons. “With the setbacks, I just think that helped me be a better person off the field, a better teammate, and become the leader I’m trying to be,” Salanoa-Tuioti said. The Lobos have started three backs, with Bryson Carroll averaging a league-best 6.8 yards per pop. Sixteen Lobos have caught passes, and 10 are averaging 10-plus yards per catch. The Lobos have surrendered six sacks in 200 pass plays.

NEW MEXICO DEFENSE

LE—84 Trent Sellers 6-3 271 Sr.

NT—93 Nahje Flowers 6-3 278 Jr.

RE—90 Erin Austin 6-2 269 Sr.

Rush—20 Jacobi Hearn 5-11 237 Jr.

MLB—33 Alex Hart 6-3 235 Sr.

Buck—30 Moana Vainikolo 5-11 246 Sr.

LCB—6 De’John Rogers 5-9 170 Sr.

SS—9 Jerrick Reed II 5-10 188 So.

FS—15 Letayveon Beaton 5-9 200 Jr.

Star—32 Johnny Hernandez 5-10 187 Sr.

RCB—8 Donte Martin 5-9 167 Fr.

Davie, who oversaw Lou Holtz’s Notre Dame defenses in the mid-1990s, is an advocate of the “refresh” button. Davie pushed it in replacing Kevin Cosgrove, the defensive coordinator for five years, and promoting defensive backs coach Jordan Peterson. “We needed change,” Davie told reporters in July. “I felt I needed newness, change, freshness, starting with me. What we were doing wasn’t working. We needed a reboot.” Last year, the Lobos were mostly in an odd front with a four-across secondary. This season, rush end Jacobi Hearn and outside linebacker Moana Vainikolo can create a four- or five-man line. The Lobos play a cover-3 or single-high in the secondary, drop as many as eight into coverage, and disguise methods of attack. The Lobos are missing nose tackle Aaron Blackwell, a strongman (675-pound back squat) who suffered an ACL injury in the second quarter of the opener. “It’s been tough,” middle linebacker Alex Hart said. “Aaron was a good leader for us, a great player, too.” Hart and defensive end Trent Sellers rebounded from last year’s ACL injuries to fill the void. Sellers was hurt in the final scrimmage before the 2018 opener. Hart received a medical redshirt — his second redshirt of his career — after suffering the knee injury in the third game of 2018. Hart, who already earned a bachelor’s degree, opted to return because “that last year of football didn’t satisfy me.” Hart leads the Lobos with 7.0 tackles per game. Hearn has nine backfield tackles, including five sacks, despite playing 52 percent of the defensive snaps. Donte Martin has been targeted 61 times, but has allowed only 25 catches.

NEW MEXICO SPECIALISTS

PK—94 Andrew Shelley 6-1 185 So.

KO—99 Donovan Murphee 6-2 175 Fr.

DS—48 Aiden Kneller 6-1 206 Fr.

P/H—96 Tyson Dyer 6-2 198 Jr.

KR—6 Bryson Carroll 5-6 185 So.

PR—6 De’John Rogers 5-9 170 Sr.

In seven games, Andrew Shelley already has equaled last year’s eight field goals. But those were achieved on 12 attempts. This season, Shelley is true on all but one of his nine field-goal attempts. He has connected on all five treys from 40-plus yards, including a 52-yarder. The Lobos have blocked three kicks, and a fourth was nullified because of a false-start.