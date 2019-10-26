comscore UH Game Day: Rainbow Warriors at New Mexico Lobos | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

UH Game Day: Rainbow Warriors at New Mexico Lobos

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

In the past four games, the Warriors have rushed on 33.7 percent of the offensive plays, including 25.5 percent on handoffs or pitches to the running backs. But the Warriors have maintained the running element because of Cole McDonald’s re-emergence as a dual-threat quarterback. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Oct. 25, 2019
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 26, 2019

Scroll Up