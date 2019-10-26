comscore University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors making best of their road situation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors making best of their road situation

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii football team is on the road for the fourth time in six weeks, and it is doing its best to feel at home in airports and hotels, and on bus rides and high-school fields. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Oct. 25, 2019
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 26, 2019

Scroll Up