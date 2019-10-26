Waimea, Damien advance to D-II girls volleyball final

The Waimea girls volleyball team came to Oahu looking for respect and the opportunity to create its own legacy. Read more

The Waimea girls volleyball team came to Oahu looking for respect and the opportunity to create its own legacy.

The Menehunes took a huge step Friday in accomplishing both and, more importantly, became the first team from Kauai to reach a girls state volleyball final.

Raelee Samio had 17 kills, nine digs and three aces and Kepler Niccore added seven kills as Waimea beat University 25-21, 25-13, 25-15 in the semifinals of the New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls Division II Volleyball State Championships at Kaimuki.

“Most of the time people doubt us because we’re an outer island team, but I’m proud to prove them wrong,” said Samio, a junior.

Waimea (13-0) will play Damien for the title today at 5 p.m. at Blaisdell Arena.

Menehunes coach Brandi Hori Moises was among the many team members with tears in their eyes after the triumph.

“I have no words for that,” she said of becoming the first KIF team to reach a girls final. “I know when we left Kauai, it was mentioned. For them to overcome the obstacles and adversity, it’s an amazing accomplishment.”

Niccore and Samio used the word “legacy” when talking about their team.

“Our mission statement says we will play for our school, we will play for our team and we will play for our legacy,” said Niccore, a sophomore. “This is our legacy for our school — to be the first KIF team in the championship.”

Samio added: “It’s such an accomplishment to be a part of this legacy. I’m so happy for us.”

The Jr. ’Bows hit minus-.009 for the match with 23 kills and 24 hitting errors.

“They took us out of our offense and we couldn’t find ways to score and we tried to do too much, we were avoiding (the block),” said University coach Kolby Kanetake.

Hori Moises said she’s been waiting for the Menehunes to put it all together.

“I kept telling them, ‘you guys haven’t played your best game yet.’ I think tonight we pretty much got close to it,” she said.

The Menehunes ended the first set on an 8-4 run with Samio getting a pair of kills during the rally.

“They really had to pull it together,” Hori Moises said. “I know the nerves were coming on in the beginning. These ladies know how to win and it showed in that first set.”

Waimea fell behind 3-0 in the second set, which led to Hori Moises calling a timeout. From there it was all Menehunes as Samio had five kills and Niccore added four in the set.

“They got a little bit complacent, a little satisfied after that first set and we had to remind them, they had to play with a sense of urgency,” Hori Moises said.

Waimea got out to an 8-2 start in the third with Kierstin Gummerus getting a pair of aces during the run.

“They just kind of panicked,” Kanetake said. “We haven’t been in this position before. I have three freshmen and a sophomore in my lineup and the pressure got to them.”

University (13-5) will play Seabury Hall for third place today at 3:30 p.m. at Blaisdell.

Damien 3, Seabury Hall 2

The Monarchs’ Don Faumuina has reached the state Division II final in his final season as coach.

Kaira Wengler and Pili Kekipi-Nuuanu each had 12 kills as Damien outlasted Seabury Hall 21-25, 26-24, 25-18, 15-25, 15-11 in a semifinal at Kaimuki.

Faumuina told media after the ILH championship match he was stepping away after his fifth season as coach.

The Monarchs (15-1) withstood a superb effort by Ella Connor, who finished with 31 kills for the Spartans (15-1).