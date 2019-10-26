comscore Waimea, Damien advance to D-II girls volleyball final | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Waimea, Damien advance to D-II girls volleyball final

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Waimea girls volleyball team came to Oahu looking for respect and the opportunity to create its own legacy. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Oct. 25, 2019
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 26, 2019

Scroll Up