Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

A roundup of various community events to help you know what’s going on:
West Maui Taxpayers Association and Rotary Club of Lahaina are hosting Mayor Michael Victorino for a discussion on emergency planning in West Maui from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Keopuolani Hall at Waiola Church, 535 Wainee St. Info: Joseph Pluta, 661-7990.
Hana Advisory Committee to Maui Planning Commission will hold public hearings at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Helene Hall on requests for state Land Use Commission special permits by Bradley and Robin Newton for Hana Nautilus short-term rental home at 2575-A Hana Highway and Monyca and Olamana Eleogram for The Farm Cottage bed-and-breakfast at 180 Ulaino Road.
Haiku Community Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Haiku Community Center, with Councilman Michael Molina sharing updates and a presentation by Lauren Armstrong of Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization.