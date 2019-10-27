Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

A roundup of various community events to help you know what’s going on. Read more

>> West Maui Taxpayers Association and Rotary Club of Lahaina are hosting Mayor Michael Victorino for a discussion on emergency planning in West Maui from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Keopuolani Hall at Waiola Church, 535 Wainee St. Info: Joseph Pluta, 661-7990.

>> Hana Advisory Committee to Maui Planning Commission will hold public hearings at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Helene Hall on requests for state Land Use Commission special permits by Bradley and Robin Newton for Hana Nautilus short-term rental home at 2575-A Hana Highway and Monyca and Olamana Eleogram for The Farm Cottage bed-and-breakfast at 180 Ulaino Road.

>> Haiku Community Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Haiku Community Center, with Councilman Michael Molina sharing updates and a presentation by Lauren Armstrong of Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization.

>> Community budget meeting: Mayor Michael Victorino will hold a community meeting to receive written and verbal comments on the proposed budget for FY 2020-21 at 5 p.m. Monday at Helene Hall in Hana. Info: 270-7855 or mauicounty.gov/Budget.

>> Arbor Day Garden Expo & Tree Giveaway: Maui Electric Co., Kaulunani Urban & Community Forestry Program and Maui Nui Botanical Gardens will give away 1,000 trees for free, one per person, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the garden, 150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului. Celebration includes talks, keiki activities, environmental groups and expert advice. Cost: Free. Info: mnbg.org.

>> Basic Mediation Training: Entry-level training for managing conflict by Maui Mediation Services from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Nov. 8-9 at J. Walter Cameron Center, Wailuku. Cost: $350, includes lunch. Info: 244-5744, mauimediation.org.

>> Caring for Veterans and Military Workshop: Learn about benefits, caring for those with PTSD, assistive technology and other topics at AARP-sponsored event featuring Veterans Affairs representative and community resources, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Kaunoa Senior Center, Paia. Cost: Free. Info: Emal jboland@aarp.org or visit 808ne.ws/32qTQhx.

>> Smartphones for 50+: Learn the basics of smartphone use at Nov. 4 training class for seniors sponsored by Akaku Community Media and AARP Hawaii. Session 1, on iPhone use, will be held 10 a.m.-noon, and Session 2, on Android phones, will be 1-3 p.m. at Akaku, Suite 204, 333 Dairy Road, Kahului. Bring your phone. Cost: $5. Space is limited; to register, visit aarp.cvent.com/phone11-4 or call toll-free 877-926-9300.

EVENTS

>> Keiki & Pet Halloween Costume Contest: Register for age group, ohana and pet categories starting at 2 p.m. today outside Whalers General Store at The Shops at Wailea. Contest runs 3-5 p.m. with trick-or-treating till 6 p.m. The Shops and Alaska Airlines are providing the grand-prize winner with two round-trip tickets. Cost: $5 parking. Info: theshopsatwailea.com.

>> Halloween Spook-tacular: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center hosts face painting, balloon animals, magic, keiki costume contest and parade, and trick-or-treating at participating merchants from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with Teal Pumpkin Project offering nonfood treats for keiki with allergies. Info: queenkaahumanucenter.com.

>> 40th Annual Keiki Halloween Parade: The three Lahaina Rotary clubs are the main sponsors of this cherished tradition for kids in preschool through high school, which starts at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at corner of Papalaua and Front streets and ends at Campbell Park. The Lahainaluna marching band will lead the costumed keiki, and family-friendly, interactive art installations will be set up along the parade route. Participants will receive a ribbon and treat bag, with a Keiki Dance Party sponsored by LahainaTown Action Committee to follow. To volunteer, contact Joseph Pluta at 283-4533.

STAGE

>> “Evil Dead the Musical”: ProArts Maui combines elements of the “Evil Dead” cult films for “one of the craziest, funniest and bloodiest theatrical experiences of all time.” Due to adult content, recommended for ages 18+. Final performances 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 7 and 10 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Nov. 3 at ProArts Playhouse, 1280 S. Kihei Road in Azeka Center. Cost: $30 general, $40 for “splash zone.” Info: proartsmaui.com, 463-6550.

MUSIC/DANCE

>> Maui Chamber Orchestra: Music for String Quartet (+1) opens new Chamber Music Series, with Gershwin’s “Lullaby for String Quartet,” Borodin’s “Notturno” (“Nocturne”) from String Quartet No. 2 in D Major, and Schubert’s String Quartet in C Major at 3 p.m. today at Kihei Baptist Chapel, 1655 S. Kihei Road. Cost: $10-$30. Info: mauichamberorchestra.org.

>> HAPA/The Original Duo: Seventh show with Barry Flanagan and Keli‘i Kaneali‘i, plus special guests Eric Gilliom and Anthony Pfluke, at 7:30 p.m. today at MACC’s McCoy Studio Theater. Cost: $35-$65.

>> Artist 2 Artist: Henry Kapono and Alx Kawakami: A concert celebrating the music of James Taylor at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at MACC’s McCoy Studio Theater. Cost: $35-$65.

>> Rosy Simas Danse’s “WEAVE”: The Native American choreographer Rosy Simas weaves story, dance, moving images and quadraphonic sound at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at MACC’s Castle Theater. Cost: $20-$45.

ART

>> “Art & Activism: An Exhibition About Change”: Schaefer International Gallery, MACC, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Thursday. Free admission.

>> “Malama Wao Akua”: A juried art exhibition celebrating the native species of Maui Nui, in collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through Saturday at Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center. Free admission. Info: 572-6560 or huinoeau.com.