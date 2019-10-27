Ferd Lewis: Hawaii’s dream start nearly had a nightmarish finish

The Warriors, who led 35-3 at halftime and 38-10 going into the fourth quarter, let the spiraling Lobos back into a game they should have long been out of with 21 points in the final quarter. Read more

ALBUQUERQUE, N. M. >> The handwritten sign on the University of Hawaii’s locker room door carried the reminder, “Please secure this door.”

It was not the only door the Rainbow Warriors left wide open Saturday afternoon, as they experienced late trouble securing what suddenly became a too-close-for comfort 45-31 victory over New Mexico.

The Warriors, who led 35-3 at halftime and 38-10 going into the fourth quarter, let the spiraling Lobos back into a game they should have long been out of with 21 points in the final quarter.

Not until safety Ikem Okeke picked off quarterback Tevaka Tuioti’s pass at the goal line with 1 minute, 34 seconds remaining could the Rainbows finally say their two-game losing streak had officially ended and exhale a belated sigh of relief in the cool high desert air as they went bumpily to 5-3 (2-2 in the Mountain West Conference).

Not long afterward UH head coach Nick Rolovich emerged from the locker room to acknowledge, “This is my fault, pulling the starters too soon. I felt like some guys deserved to play.”

Indeed, UH played all three quarterbacks — starter Cole McDonald and back-ups Chevan Cordeiro and Justin Uahinui — in the fourth quarter, summoning McDonald back with 4 minutes, 3 seconds remaining to stave off potential embarrassment.

Even that nearly backfired when a McDonald pass went into the arms of free safety Letayveon Beaton in UH territory, but was dropped.

But it was more a case of a general yawn that overtook Hawaii after registering the biggest halftime road lead in its 110-year history.

UH compiled it with McDonald showing off his speed more than his arm in a game he would finish with 140 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and just 17 of 30 passing for 237 yards and a touchdown. His 76-yard down-the-sideline bolt gave UH the first score of the game.

Running back Miles Reed had a career day with 97 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, as did an exhausted and worn receiver Kumoku Noa, who caught four passes for 120 yards and a touchdown in his first game since being cleared to play this season.

And linebacker Solomon Matautia struck a blow for the defense, returning an interception 14 yards for a touchdown.

But the second half was a pale, overall, imitation. Thereafter they punted three times, turned the ball over on an interception, gave up the ball on downs and registered one field goal and a touchdown.

In the process, they committed seven second-half penalties for 60 yards. In the fourth quarter alone, UH was penalized for three false starts, a personal foul and holding.

The Warriors were so dominant in the first half that much of the announced homecoming “crowd” of 12,617 that had rattled around in 39,224-seat Dreamstyle Stadium departed in the third quarter.

But the now 2-6 (0-4 MWC) Lobos, fighting to try and salvage something from a season gone south, did not give up. Tuioti found a rhythm, completing nine of 13 passes for 163 yards in the fourth quarter, and running back Ahmari Davis, who was nearly unstoppable, just kept on chugging for a season-high 200 yards on 16 carries, an average of 12.5 yards per carry.

“Give New Mexico credit,” Rolovich said. “They never gave up. They showed a lot of character.”

Because the Rainbows took their foot off the gas, they were in momentary danger of giving the Lobos a lot more than just credit.

