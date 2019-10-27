Lakey Peterson denies Carissa Moore a chance to clinch

Lakey Peterson defeated Hawaii’s Carissa Moore 13.23 to 11.50 in the semifinal of the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal on Saturday and it threw a wrench into Moore’s attempt to clinch the World Surf League championship early. Read more

At No. 1 in the WSL rankings, Moore can still attain her fourth world title at the tour’s final stop, the Hawaii Pro at Maui’s Honolua Bay (Nov. 25 to Dec. 6). Peterson is No. 2 and very much in contention for the 2019 overall championship.

Caroline Marks, ranked No. 3 and also in contention for the big prize, went on to win the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal in the final against Peterson, 13.73 to 6.27.

Brazil’s Italo Ferreira captured the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal men’s title, topping South Africa’s Jordy Smith in the final, 18.43 to 6.17.

Five men’s surfers — No. 1 Ferreira, fellow Brazilians Gabriel Medina (No. 2) and Filipe Toledo (No. 4), Smith (No. 3), and Kolohe Andino (No. 5) of San Clemente, Calif. — are in the chase for the world crown that will be decided at the tour finale, the Billabong Pipe Masters at Ehukai Beach, Dec. 8-20.

Chaminade volleyball beats Point Loma

Emma Tecklenburg had a match-high 21 kills and Anna Rivera added 11 as Chaminade took down Point Loma 25-16, 25-13, 14-25, 25-20 at McCabe Gym on Saturday.

The Silverswords (19-2, 13-1 Pacific West) maintained their hold of first place in the conference after suffering their first league loss Friday against Azusa Pacific.

Madie Fox led the Sea Lions (12-9, 8-5) with 15 kills.

>> The Hawaii Pacific (15-7, 11-3 Pacific West) women’s volleyball team dropped its match against Azusa Pacific (15-4, 9-2) on Saturday at St. Francis’ gym. The scores were 25-19, 25-14, 25-21.