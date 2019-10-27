comscore Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. New Mexico Lobos notebook | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. New Mexico Lobos notebook

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

At an optimistically listed 5 feet 8, Hawaii running back Miles Reed knew he had to carry a large load in Saturday’s game against New Mexico. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard, Oct. 26
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 27, 2019

Scroll Up