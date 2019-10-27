Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. New Mexico Lobos notebook

At an optimistically listed 5 feet 8, Hawaii running back Miles Reed knew he had to carry a large load in Saturday’s game against New Mexico. Read more

Reed powers UH ground game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. >> At an optimistically listed 5 feet 8, Hawaii running back Miles Reed knew he had to carry a large load in Saturday’s game against New Mexico.

The Lobos were set on defending the Rainbow Warriors’ passing attack, opening the way for more running plays. But the Warriors, who are without injured Dayton Furuta, did not bring ailing running back Fred Holly II on this trip. That left Reed, Hekili Keli‘iliki and KK Padello as the only available running backs. Padello did not have a carry this season.

But quarterback Cole McDonald gave the Warriors a running threat, and Reed, a third-year sophomore, did the rest. Reed gained 97 yards on 16 theatrical carries.

Three times, Reed vaulted as would-be tackles whiffed.

“I try to make a play any way,” Reed said. “If I feel (defenders) are going low, I’m going to go up top. That’s something I’m trying to be less hesitant on. There are a lot of runs I’m getting tripped up because guys are going low, and they’re swiping at legs. I’m trying to incorporate getting on top, and stepping out of tackles.”

Reed also has found the escape hatch with spin moves. On a fourth-and-3 from the UNM 4, Reed ran straight into a linebacker’s grasp. Then Reed pirouetted and gained the first down. On the next play, he scored on a 1-yard burst.

“Something we drill is being really physical at the point of contact, and not stopping our feet,” Reed said. “If I stop my feet, it’s bad. I have to keep driving.”

As for his spin moves, Reed said, “I can’t dance on the dance floor, but I can dance on a football field.”

Farris’ tip sets up Matautia’s score

Cornerback Rojesterman Farris II said he was happy linebacker Solomon Matautia scored on an interception return of a tipped pass.

But he admitted: “I was trying to pick it. … I’m glad somebody got rewarded and it went for points. That was a good play.”

UNM quarterback Tevaka Tuioti threw into the right flat. Farris deflected the pass.

“I tried to make a play on the ball and it bounced up,” Farris said. “I was on the ground. I was looking up, hoping the ball would fall on my lap. I looked up, and I see Solomon snatch it for a touchdown.”

Farris said defensive coordinator Corey Batoon implores defensive backs to run to the ball. “Solomon was running to the ball,” he said. “Good things happen when you run to the ball.”

Matautia said: “Give credit to (Farris). If he didn’t make a play on the ball, I wouldn’t have gotten a pick and a touchdown.”

Warriors track Lobos’ new faces

Nickelback Eugene Ford said the Warriors knew about the Lobos’ revolving lineup. The Lobos entered with 40 different starters — 21 on offense, 19 on defense. Two of the Lobos’ top three quarterbacks were not available on Saturday.

“We came in with a game plan,” Ford said. “We weren’t worried about who was going to play. We were worried about who was in front of us.”