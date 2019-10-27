comscore Rainbow Wahine volleyball knock down Anteaters this time | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine volleyball knock down Anteaters this time

  • By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Revenge, it is said, is a dish best served cold. No. 21 Hawaii might beg to differ. On Saturday, revenge was served hot a dozen times. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard, Oct. 26
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 27, 2019

Scroll Up