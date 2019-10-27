University of Hawaii men’s volleyball sweeps Beach in exhibition

You can count on Gage Worsley. The junior libero for the Hawaii men’s volleyball team has played every set of every match during the Rainbow Warriors’ fall exhibition tour this week in southern California. Read more

LONG BEACH, Calif. >> You can count on Gage Worsley.

The junior libero for the Hawaii men’s volleyball team has played every set of every match during the Rainbow Warriors’ fall exhibition tour this week in southern California.

That’s six matches, 25 sets in four days. No need to do the math … it’s a lot of volleyball.

There has been bonus volleyball on some nights — Hawaii went six sets Friday at Cal State Northridge, winning 5-1.

And then there was the huge bonus on Saturday. Beating the Beach at the Beach.

For the first time since 2015, the Warriors walked out of the Walter Pyramid with a victory over Long Beach State. It may only have been exhibition, but it was an emphatic 25-22, 25-16, 25-16 sweep.

It was sweet.

“I’ve had nothing but terrible experiences in here,” said Worsley, the lone true libero on the travel roster. “We’re still trying to figure things out, they’re trying to figure things out. It’s exhibition but, at the end of the day, a win’s a win, especially against Long Beach at Long Beach.”

Hawaii’s last visit ended with a four-set loss in the NCAA final to the team formally known as the 49ers. It was the third loss to Long Beach State in three weeks; the then-No. 1 Warriors concluded the Big West regular season with consecutive five-set losses at the Pyramid, trading the Nos. 1-2 rankings with the Beach heading into the Big West tournament at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Warriors won that tournament title battle in five. The Beach won the national tournament war.

Both lost a lot through graduation, a combined six first-team All-Americans, four on the Beach side.

On Saturday morning, Hawaii — with four returning starters — clearly had the edge from the start. Despite 10 service errors, the Warriors still took Set 1 25-22. They had eight the rest of the way, including just two in Set 2, in finishing with identical 25-16 scores.

It was the fourth straight win for Hawaii, which defeated UC Santa Barbara 4-1 on Wednesday, UC Irvine 4-0 on Thursday and Cal State Northridge 5-1 on Friday. Sophomore Jakob Thelle, who backed up the graduated All-American setter Joe Worsley last year, ran the offense for most of the matches.

Also on the court in that first match with the Beach were senior returning starters Rado Parapunov (opposite), Patrick Gasman (middle) and Colton Cowell (hitter). Also playing were returning sophomore Filip Humler (hitter) and freshman middle Guilherme Voss.

“We had played progressively better on each of the three previous days, but think we took a step back in this one,” Warriors coach Charlie Wade said. “But, understandably, we’re pretty gassed, played a lot of sets.

“When we put the ball in play, we are able to defend. Our offense is still evolving. We’re making progress.”

Saturday’s matches were played under a 90-minute time limit with action on three courts and included USC, Concordia and UC San Diego. The center court’s first feature match between Hawaii and Long Beach State lasted about 70 minutes, with both agreeing not to use the remaining time and moved on in the schedule.

The Warriors rested their first team against USC, going with the ‘B’ side and redshirt freshman setter Brett Sheward. Hawaii dropped its first match of the trip, falling to the Trojans, 25-15, 25-23, 17-25, 25-22.

Hawaii’s rematch with the Beach was moved to the Gold Mine because of a Big West women’s match in the Pyramid. The Warriors won that one, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18.

Both teams varied their lineups. The one constant for Hawaii was Worsley.

“It was a lot of volleyball, but, as I tell people, it’s a good problem to have,” he said. “It could be the exact opposite. It’s better than not playing at all. I love it.”

The Warriors, who went 19-6 in sets this week, got bonus volleyball later. The men’s team drove down to watch the Wahine at UC Irvine.